Robert De Niro Thinks Being an 80-Year-Old Dad Is ‘Great’

Photo: Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Since welcoming a new baby at the age of 79, Robert De Niro has offered a host of carefully worded insights into his life as an elderly dad. In May, he diplomatically described child-rearing as “always good and mysterious,” and later in the year he admitted that his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, does the “heavy lifting” when it comes to baby duties. Still, according to a new AARP interview, he finds being a self-described “80-year-old dad” just as exciting as the first six times around.

In the video, De Niro tearfully discussed the “wondrous” experience of raising his daughter Gia, who was born last spring. “It’s great,” he said, getting emotional. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her.” He added, “I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it and enjoy her.”

De Niro, who has six other children from three previous partners, isn’t the only aging celebrity man still producing offspring. A few months after De Niro’s daughter arrived, an 83-year-old Al Pacino welcomed his fourth child with his 29-year-old partner, Noor Alfallah. He too finds having a kid at his age “really special.” Godspeed to these trailblazing fathers.

