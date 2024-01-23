Ryan Gosling Agrees That Greta Got Snubbed

Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Despite raking in more than $1 billion at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman, Barbie suffered two gut-wrenching blows during Tuesday’s Oscar nomination announcements. The Academy withheld nominations from both Greta Gerwig for Directing and Margot Robbie for Best Actress. While the Oscars did acknowledge America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie acting chops, the irony of a film about sexism falling victim to sexism — the Academy’s Mojo Dojo Casa House, if you will — feels almost too on-the-nose to be real life. Luckily, this particular Ken’s job is calling out the Academy.

On Tuesday night, Gosling, who was nominated for his melodramatic portrayal of Ken, released a statement decrying the Academy’s omission of the two women who made the Barbie film possible in the first place.

“…there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no ‘Barbie’ movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” Gosling’s statement read. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Ryan Gosling just released a statement that directly calls out this morning’s Gerwig and Robbie snubs in best director and best actress: pic.twitter.com/gf5vQI5Z0c — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 23, 2024

In case Gosling’s Ken-splaining of the Academy’s patriarchal tendencies wasn’t clear, here’s a fun fact for you. Prior to Tuesday’s nominations, Gerwig had already been nominated for a Directors Guild Award by her peers, which is typically a good indicator that an Oscar nomination might be on its way. But Justine Triet, director of Anatomy of a Fall, wound up the only female director nominated this year, nevermind that three of the Best Picture nominees were directed by women. In 2024, the boy’s club doled out a single invitation for a woman to join its ranks.

Given the meta nature of Gerwig’s Barbie screenplay, which she co-wrote with husband and longtime collaborator Noah Baumbach, I wouldn’t be surprised if this ill-timed snub was part of Gerwig’s master plan. Step one: Make film about patriarchy. Step two: Prove film industry still operates within said patriarchy. Step three: Wipe hands, wink, and leave industry to reckon with its own male fragility. Step four: Circle back to topple the Mojo Dojo Casa House during the next awards cycle. Anyways, thank you, Ryan Gosling, for stepping up as a feminist ally; you will always be more than Kenough.

