Is Sara Ramírez Done With Che Diaz?

Sara Ramírez is no longer defending Che Diaz. The And Just Like That … actor shared a lengthy post to Instagram on Tuesday calling their character “performative” and condemning the entertainment industry for allegedly making “blacklists” of actors who have shown support for Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“Our industry is so duplicitous,” Ramírez wrote. “While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

At the end of their post, Ramírez seemingly took a swipe at both And Just Like That … and Che Diaz, writing, “It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.” This is a far cry from Ramírez’s previous opinions on the character. Last summer, they vehemently defended Che in this very publication, saying, “Anybody who benefits from patriarchy is going to have a problem with Che Diaz.”

The Daily Mail seems to believe this post indicates that Ramírez has been fired from And Just Like That … for their pro-Palestine beliefs. That might be a bit of a leap. However, it does seem that even if they haven’t been fired, Ramírez might be done with Che Diaz. In which case: RIP to a legend. We’ll always have that one corner of Carrie’s kitchen.

