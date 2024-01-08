What Were Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Whispering About?

Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Shoutout to whoever was operating the Golden Globes audience cam during Sunday night’s broadcast for bringing us the essential moments we may or may not have been intended to see. Those included multiple shots of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kissing, as well as perhaps the most discussed moment of the night: a very dramatic huddle between Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Swift’s friend Keleigh Sperry.

Partway through the show, the cam cut to a snippet of Gomez at Swift’s table, where she appears to be saying something undecipherable but absolutely shocking. In the clip, Gomez leans over to whisper; in response, Swift gasps and Sperry’s jaw drops. Naturally, the moment left viewers with one pressing question: What did Gomez say to Swift?

Wasting no time at all, TikTok and X sleuths got to lip-reading, and they have some theories about the exchange. The leading (and fully unproven) theory, posited by X user @allurequinn, is that Gomez said: “I asked for a picture with him and she said no,” seemingly referring to Chalamet and Jenner, causing Swift to gasp. Sperry asks, “With Timothée?” to which Gomez responds with a dramatic nod.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭



“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez



“with timothee?”



*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

All that said, it’s not the first time that social media has run wild with speculative drama between Gomez and Jenner. Last year, after Gomez said she accidentally overlaminated her eyebrows, Jenner posted a photo of herself with “this was an accident???” scrawled on her brows and a photo of Hailey Bieber’s brows, causing loyal Gomez fans to accuse Jenner of making fun of Gomez. That theory got enough attention on social media that Jenner eventually addressed it, commenting: “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” Gomez responded: “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Time will tell if either party feels inclined to address this drama more directly.

