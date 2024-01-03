Sienna Miller’s New Baby Is Here

Sienna Miller and Oli Green are starting the New Year with a new addition to their family. On Wednesday, The Daily Mail published photos of Miller, 42, and Green, 27, walking around West London with a baby, showing that Miller recently gave birth to the couple’s first child — a girl.
Miller was spotted on vacation in Ibiza in August with a baby bump. The next month, she kicked off London Fashion Week dressed in a Schiaparelli skirt and cropped shirt that exposed her bare stomach. In her cover interview for Vogue’s January issue, Miller revealed she was expecting a daughter.
“I was very fortunate. I wasn’t necessarily trying to get pregnant,” she told Vogue in a video. “This happened as a total surprise and biologically was something I was able to do.” She also called out the double standard associated with being an older woman dating a younger man and the stereotypes about being an older mom. “I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby. To show I’m in on the joke,” she said. She added that she felt “more psychologically prepared” for the birth of her second child than her first.
Miller shares her 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with Tom Sturridge. She told Vogue she “felt so bad that Marlowe didn’t have a little partner in crime.” Congrats to Miller, Green, and big sister Marlowe.