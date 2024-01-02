Snoop Dogg Is Going to the Olympics

Photo: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg’s got his next gig — as an NBC special correspondent for the 2024 Olympics. On Sunday, the network announced that the rapper will join Team USA in Paris in July to provide viewers “with his unique take on what’s happening.” He’ll attend competitions and events and chat with athletes, their friends, and their families.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop said in a statement. He added that he plans to bring “that Snoop style to the mix” and that it’s “going to be the most epic Olympics ever.”

Yup, it’s official. 2024 Paris Olympics I’m there!! @miketirico , save a seat for the Dogg 👏🏿💍💨🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/atXnKu9HJj — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024

Snoop’s Olympics gig won’t surprise obsessive Olympics fans. During the 2021 games, he and Kevin Hart won fans over while hosting an online-only Olympics commentary show for NBC on Peacock. In one viral segment, Snoop reveled at the dressage competition, saying, “The horse crip-walking! You see that? That’s sick,” before adding, “This horse is off the chain! I gotta get this motherfucker in a video.” Luckily for the network, Snoop’s got six months to clean up his language for prime time. Congrats to NBC for securing Snoop and to Snoop for always staying booked and busy.

