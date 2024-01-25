Sofia Richie Is Pregnant

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Sofia Richie Grainge is having a baby girl. The model and influencer announced the news with a very classy Vogue photoshoot. In her interview, Richie Grainge said that she and husband Elliot Grange found out about the pregnancy early but kept the news private until now.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she told the magazine. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Richie Grainge said that she plans to keep her daughter away from her nearly 11 million Instagram followers. “I want my kid to have the option to do what she wants with her life,” she said. “If she wants to be a private person, I want her to be able to make that choice, and if she wants to be a public person, she can make that choice for herself.”

So you may not see baby Grainge on Instagram, but now that the news is out you can expect to see pregnancy content from Sofia. She told Vogue that now that she feels like she’s in “the safe zone” of her pregnancy, she is ready to get back to posting about her life. “I’m really excited, and I’m looking forward to opening up to those platforms and letting [my followers] know what I’ve been going through the last six months,” she said. “I can’t wait to open that door back up.”

Ladies, prepare your double-tapping fingers. Ms. Richie Grainge is about to post a baby-clothes haul.

