At Least One Woman Is Excited About Dating in New York

Photo: NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

It’s not every day that you hear a single woman speak highly of dating in New York City. But on Tuesday night, Sofia Vergara, who has been single for six months, did just that. While talking with Jimmy Fallon ahead of the premiere of her new Netflix series, Griselda, Vergara gushed about her love of the city and why she thinks it’s a good place to be single.

“Who doesn’t love New York City? The people; it’s the energy. I think that you have more options with men,” she said. In case her point wasn’t clear, she added: “I’m single now, so in New York there are more people. There’s not only actors or writers or directors.” Because the city has a bigger pool of dating options, Vergara said she’s “going to spend more time in New York.” Fallon chimed in, saying, “Also, there’s great food here in New York too,” to which Vergara responded: “There’s great food for when you go out on dates.”

In July, Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced they were getting divorced after seven years of marriage. She told People earlier this week that she’s “been moving on” from her divorce. I guess it’s good to know that at least one woman out there hasn’t lost hope from endless swiping.

