Sophie Turner Is Getting Serious With Her Aristocrat

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Who’s your ideal rebound? An emotionally unavailable chef? A problematic musician? How about the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray? Unattainable for some, maybe, but not for Sophie Turner, who has spent the past several months kissing, skiing, and watching soccer with Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson following her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Turner and her sexy future viscount were first photographed by the U.K. Sun in October outside Paris’s Gare du Nord train station, where they briefly “snogged” (the Sun’s words, not mine) before ducking into separate chauffeured cars. According to eyewitnesses, they seemed to have taken the Eurostar from London. The two reportedly arrived at an event together later in the day at Stade de France, where Turner trotted out to unveil the Rugby World Cup trophy. Unusual as far as date spots go, but perhaps they shared a ham-and-cheese sandwich in the stadium’s bowels.

Two months later, the couple was spotted kissing once again, this time in London. In photos and video obtained by TMZ, Turner and Pearson were all smiles and smooches before taking part in one of the great couples pastimes: standing next to each other while looking at their phones.

And then in January, the hard-launch arrived: Pearson popped up twice in a carousel of ski-trip photos Turner posted on Instagram.

Who is Peregrine Pearson, if not a tertiary Harry Potter character? He is, of course, the first son of the 4th Viscount Cowdray and the heir apparent to his family’s publishing and education company. Pearson recently broke up with King Charles’s goddaughter Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, and one month later he was publicly kissing the Queen of the North.

For her part, Turner was also in the throes of a breakup when she and Pearson started hanging out publicly — she and Jonas nearly went to court for an ongoing custody battle over their two children. They’ve since come to a temporary agreement, and Jonas recently took a ski trip of his own with his new paramour, model Stormi Bree. Still, nothing truly heals the heart like hitting the slopes with a British aristocrat.

This article has been updated.

