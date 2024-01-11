Spice Up Your Life With These Spice Girls Stamps

Photo: Royal Mail

Fulfilling their 1996 promise, the Spice Girls have really given us everything. In the ’90s and early 2000s there was not only the music but a movie, the outfits, and the limited-edition collectible lollipops. Now, the girl group is giving us one more thing: stamps.

The United Kingdom’s Royal Mail has issued a set of 15 special stamps to commemorate the most iconic group of British women probably since the suffragettes. The stamps feature images from some of the group’s notable performances — like the 1997 Brit Awards when Ginger wore the Union Jack dress — as well as solo shots of each woman. That way, you can send letters to all your friends while also subtly telling them which adjective you think describes them the best.

Honoured to be the first girl group to be featured on a commemorative stamp and so proud of everything we’ve achieved @spicegirls!! Thank you to my family, friends and all of our fans around the world for the love and support! Kisses xx pic.twitter.com/iM23ZQM1O1 — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) January 9, 2024

The stamps are available to purchase today, and if you want to collect all 15 it’ll run you about $25 USD. If you’re really posh, you can ball out on a $250 “Spice Girls Platinum Miniature Sheet.” There are only 1,000 of these, and from what I can tell the sheet contains four stamps made of metal? During a cozzie livs, babes? I’ll be sticking with the 38-cent commemorative envelope, myself.

While Royal Mail stamps do not work on American mail (let’s fix that, Biden), Stateside philatelists need not worry. They will ship the stamps internationally, but they’ll probably use a boring stamp featuring King Charles II or something.