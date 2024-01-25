Everything You Need to Know About the Super Bowl

Keep It Moving Welcome to the Cut’s sports section. Like your favorite sports bar, but without the mansplaining. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It’s almost time for the Super Bowl. Do you know which snack you’re bringing to your friend’s apartment? Less importantly, do you know who’s playing and when? Never fear, we have anticipated all of your questions and have all (read: most of) of the answers.

When is the Super Bowl?

You’ve got some time. The Super Bowl isn’t until February 11, and kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who is playing?

We won’t know until Sunday, when the playoffs wrap up. Currently, the four teams remaining are the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions, and the San Francisco 49ers. If you’re wondering which team to root for, I would recommend the Lions. They’ve never been to the Super Bowl, so they’re the underdog story this year.

How do I watch?

My advice is to watch it at someone else’s house so you don’t have to deal with it. If you must know, the Super Bowl is airing on CBS. Luckily, that means that it will be streaming live on Paramount+. (Ask your friend who loves Survivor for their password.)

Who’s doing the halftime show?

This year, Usher will be taking the stage at halftime. You have got to give it up to whoever makes this decision: Usher is an inspired choice. If videos from his Vegas residency are any indication, we will all come away from this halftime show with a new lease on life.

The booker also killed it when hiring the pregame performers. Reba McEntire is singing the national anthem, Andra Day is singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Post Malone will return to his folksy roots to sing “America the Beautiful.” Coachella wishes it had this lineup.

Will Taylor Swift be there?

Maybe! It depends on a couple things. First, the Chiefs would need to beat the Ravens this weekend. If you believe some of the more wild posts I’ve been seeing, then you know that the NFL hand-selected a ref that seems likely to favor the Chiefs. Even if Travis Kelce’s team does make it to the big game, it would be logistically challenging for Swift to make an appearance. The Eras Tour is starting back up this month, with Swift performing four nights in Tokyo. Her last show there is the night before the Super Bowl, so she’d probably have to get on a plane immediately after singing “Karma.” I don’t totally understand time-zone math, but this seems like it might be impossible. If she does manage to make it, the NFL will probably change some rules around so that she can take home the MVP trophy.

Even if Traylor doesn’t end up in the stadium, don’t fret. The Super Bowl is always a magnet for celebs, even when it’s in Glendale. However, this year, the game is in Vegas, and if I learned anything from the Kardashians, it’s that famous people love to bop over to Vegas for the flimsiest of reasons. For the Super Bowl? Vegas might need to add a new airport for the influx of private jets it’ll be seeing that weekend.

What should I bring to the party?

Seven-layer dip. It’s easy, it’s delicious, and people love it. If that’s not stirring your spirit, I recommend pigs in a blanket.

This post has been updated.