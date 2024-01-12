T.J. Holmes Says He Can ‘Easily’ Have 18 Drinks a Day

Photo: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for ABA

Nine episodes in, it’s still hard to say what exactly T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s podcast Amy & T.J. is about. They started by rehashing their entire relationship, and now, in honor of Dry January, the former Good Morning America anchors have moved on to their drinking habits. In a new episode this week, the couple said that they aren’t drinking this month because they need to re-examine their relationship with alcohol after spending almost $3,000 on booze in December alone. Holmes revealed that he “could easily go through 18 drinks a day — 18 drinks a day” and Robach shared that she was drinking “over 30 drinks a week” last year.

Holmes said that after running in the morning he and Robach would “come back and we have a beer.” He added that he is sometimes “two drinks in” by lunch and he could “easily have a drink in my hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, ten at night.”

Robach said that not having a job to go to and being isolated from friends and family after the fallout from their headline-making relationship played a significant role in her drinking. “We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot, a lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I’ve ever gone a full year where I drank every single day, and that was 2023 for me,” she said. She added that she was “appalled” by how much she’d been drinking and said the amount they spent on booze in December was “embarrassing.”

Holmes and Robach said since starting Dry January, they’ve been feeling “amazing.” Congrats to them and everyone else sobering up this month.

