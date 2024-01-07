Taylor Swift Blessed the Golden Globes With Her Presence

Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift is back in her auteur era: She showed up at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. The pop star and her Eras Tour movie were nominated for a new category at the show: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. What does that mean? Think money, but in an artistic way. Or maybe it’s a category designed to make people like Swift show up to the awards ceremony, and look, it worked!

Swift showed up in a slinky, sequined green dress from Gucci. Yes, this could mean that Reputation is the next rerecording. Or it could mean that Swift knows she looks good in green. You never really know with her.

Not present on the carpet was Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. We might see him later, though, as the Kansas City Chiefs were in Los Angeles today to play the Chargers, and they wrapped that up about an hour before the ceremony started. If he hustles, maybe he can make it to the afterparties to console Tay on her loss to Barbie.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.