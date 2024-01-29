Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gave Us a Little On-Field Kiss

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a great Sunday night. Moments after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their spot in Super Bowl LVIII, Swift made her way onto the football field to give her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a little kiss. Several, actually.

Thanks to many audible videos, we don’t have to rely on lip readers. One clip shows Kelce hugging Swift and saying, “How about that?” before kissing her. He then hugs his dad (Mom Donna was also nearby) before turning back to Swift, who said about the Chiefs beating the Ravens: “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”

In honor of her favorite team, Swift was wearing a red sweater from Gigi Hadid’s brand along with some Kelce-forward jewelry: a Mejuri ring featuring his number (87), a custom diamond friendship bracelet reading “TNT” (presumably for Taylor and Travis), and a Chiefs necklace, per fan page TaylorSwiftStyled and Billboard.

“What’s up sweetie” Travis a Taylor 😭pic.twitter.com/UP7ZLceZF9 — Taylor Swift Argentina (@TayUpdatesARG) January 29, 2024

Whether we’ll see the Chiefs No. 1 fan at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas is still up in the air. Taylor is scheduled to perform in Tokyo the night before — but if anyone is capable of time traveling to show up for their boyfriend, it’s her.

