The Best and Weirdest Looks at the Golden Globes

The most fun part of the Golden Globes has come to a close: the red carpet (sorry). Sure, it can be an excruciating place filled with uncomfortable interviews and styling flops, but there are almost always redeeming moments, and this year’s awards show was no exception. We rounded up the best (and one slightly weird, but loved!) looks from the night.

The Best

Ayo Edebiri in a red Prada dress and Maison Boucheron diamonds with a perfectly cropped bob was my favorite. She looks glamorous, yet fun, and she brought an unexpected twist. –Joanna Nikas

Dua Lipa not only gave us an effortless slay and a new meme to replace that one George Santos photo, but her Schiaparelli gown is elegant and exciting with gold detailing that makes her look like a chic violin.

Do I need blue-tinted aviators? Bradley Cooper’s mom makes me think so. –Jen Ortiz

We can retire the phrase “power suit” now — Meryl Streep’s was all-powerful. –J.O.

People love to say you are what you eat, but Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton shows us it’s better to wear what you eat. Sure, she’s wearing bedazzled flowers, but I can’t help but SOLELY see gorgeous oysters encrusted all over her dress. Beautiful women love brine! –Danya Issawi

Elle Fanning always looks timeless and proved me CORRECT again in vintage Balmain and Cartier. –D.I.

Rosamund Pike’s “protective veil” by Philip Treacy and vintage couture Dior was a look she said her Saltburn character would wear to her wedding. (It was actually because she had a ski accident over Christmas, but luckily it healed before the awards show.) And no, she does not have a Jacob Elordi bathwater candle, but she said she does have some sort of commemorative mug. –J.N.

Greta Lee, I bow down to you, always but especially tonight. That’s a FASHION GIRL in custom Loewe. Thank you for blessing us this Sunday evening. –D.I.

Barry Keoghan’s earring. That’s all. –D.I.

We must know where Ali Wong’s glasses are from. 20/20 vision for all! –D.I.

Could Taylor Swift be signaling something to us about her Reputation era? Or is she simply wearing a green, sparkly, custom Gucci dress? The world may never know (although Swifties already certainly do). –D.I.

You can be weird and chic (and studious). Case in point: Billie Eilish in her tiny glasses and Peter Pan collar, courtesy of Willy Chavarria. –Brooke Marine

