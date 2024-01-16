Imagine Feeding Oprah Pizza in a Bag

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Awards-show organizers have been known to make some perplexing choices when it comes to feeding their famous guests. Chicken pot pie has made the rounds at high-society events from black-tie galas to the 2023 CFDA Awards. The 2024 Golden Globes served salmon tartar with caviar and wasabi from Nobu, prompting Will Ferrell to observe onstage, “It smells like hot sushi in here.” And over the weekend, someone at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards thought it would be a good idea to serve pizza in a bag to Oprah Winfrey.

At the Sunday night ceremony, Oprah Daily captured a clip of the cast of The Color Purple — including Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Winfrey, who co-produced the project — seated at their table in gowns and full glam with diamonds around their necks. In the background, a server can be seen handing out paper bags of pizza from a box hanging around her neck, delivering the food directly into the hands of the evening’s nominees. Far more disturbing, these weren’t your average slices of pizza, but half of a personal-size pizza. Budget cuts?

As the strangely portioned pizza landed in front of Fantasia Barrino, she deadpanned to the camera: “Where are the lamb chops?” Meanwhile, Oprah refused to touch the pizza bag, folding her hands across her lap and shaking her head: “I’m not messing up my lips.” The cast of The Color Purple may reportedly be feuding, but surely they can all agree that a packaged slice is not the gourmet meal they signed up for.

Anyways, I hope someone Postmated Fantasia some lamb chops after the ceremony.

