Timothée Chalamet Made the International Best-Dressed List

It might have been the backless halter top by Haider Ackermann at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, the sleek black suit by Alexander McQueen at a photo shoot in London, or the pastel Prada number at the Tokyo premiere of Wonka — whatever it was, something caught the attention of over 400 voters from the fashion community who added Timothée Chalamet to one of fashion’s most prestigious lists. Welcome to the International Best-Dressed List, Timmy.
Now in its 83rd year, the list was founded by Eleanor Lambert in 1940, when it featured socialites like Mona von Bismarck, Barbara Woolworth Hutton, and Wallis Simpson. It has gone through various iterations over the decades and since 2003 has been in the hands of Aimée Bell, Graydon Carter, Amy Fine Collins, and Reinaldo Herrera. This year, the organization eliminated the separate men’s and women’s categories.
Some notable additions, besides Timmy, of course, include 81-year-old Japanese painter Setsuko Klossowska de Rola, 23-year-old actress and advocate Yara Shahidi, and 31-year-old model and actress Hari Nef. The list also added Marc Jacobs, Phoebe Philo, Haider Ackermann, and Bruce Oldfield, who designed Queen Camilla’s embroidered coronation dress, to the Best-Dressed Fashion Professionals category, as well as Julia Fox, FKA Twigs, and Erykah Badu to the Best-Dressed Originals category. Joining the very prestigious Hall of Fame category — which includes Grace Kelly, Lena Horne, Babe Paley, Audrey Hepburn, Harry Belafonte, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Princess Diana — are stylist Freddie Leiba, artist Janelle Monáe, and actress Charlotte Rampling.
If you want to see the full list, here it is:
Best-Dressed List 2023
Timothée Chalamet
Amal Clooney
Sabine Getty
Hugh Grant
Setsuko Klossowska de Rola
Tali Lennox
Luis Miguel
Hari Nef
Deion Sanders
Yara Shahidi
Cindy Sherman
Harry Styles
Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath
T.O.P.
Michelle Yeoh
Best-Dressed Fashion Professionals 2023
Haider Ackerman
Marc Jacobs
Stephen Jones
Bruce Oldfield
Phoebe Philo
Margaret Zhang
Best-Dressed Couples 2023
Harrison Ball & Zac Posen
Felicity Blunt & Stanley Tucci
Andrew Bolton & Thom Browne
Anna Cleveland & Jefferson Hack
Sabrina Guinness & Tom Stoppard
Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail
Best-Dressed Originals 2023
Erykah Badu
Julia Fox
Peter Marino
Evan Mock
Patti Smith
FKA Twigs
Hall of Fame
Freddie Leiba
Janelle Monáe
Charlotte Rampling