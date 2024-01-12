Timothée Chalamet Made the International Best-Dressed List

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

It might have been the backless halter top by Haider Ackermann at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, the sleek black suit by Alexander McQueen at a photo shoot in London, or the pastel Prada number at the Tokyo premiere of Wonka — whatever it was, something caught the attention of over 400 voters from the fashion community who added Timothée Chalamet to one of fashion’s most prestigious lists. Welcome to the International Best-Dressed List, Timmy.

Now in its 83rd year, the list was founded by Eleanor Lambert in 1940, when it featured socialites like Mona von Bismarck, Barbara Woolworth Hutton, and Wallis Simpson. It has gone through various iterations over the decades and since 2003 has been in the hands of Aimée Bell, Graydon Carter, Amy Fine Collins, and Reinaldo Herrera. This year, the organization eliminated the separate men’s and women’s categories.

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Some notable additions, besides Timmy, of course, include 81-year-old Japanese painter Setsuko Klossowska de Rola, 23-year-old actress and advocate Yara Shahidi, and 31-year-old model and actress Hari Nef. The list also added Marc Jacobs, Phoebe Philo, Haider Ackermann, and Bruce Oldfield, who designed Queen Camilla’s embroidered coronation dress, to the Best-Dressed Fashion Professionals category, as well as Julia Fox, FKA Twigs, and Erykah Badu to the Best-Dressed Originals category. Joining the very prestigious Hall of Fame category — which includes Grace Kelly, Lena Horne, Babe Paley, Audrey Hepburn, Harry Belafonte, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Princess Diana — are stylist Freddie Leiba, artist Janelle Monáe, and actress Charlotte Rampling.

If you want to see the full list, here it is:

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Best-Dressed List 2023

Timothée Chalamet

Amal Clooney

Sabine Getty

Hugh Grant

Setsuko Klossowska de Rola

Tali Lennox

Luis Miguel

Hari Nef

Deion Sanders

Yara Shahidi

Cindy Sherman

Harry Styles

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath

T.O.P.

Michelle Yeoh

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Best-Dressed Fashion Professionals 2023





Haider Ackerman

Marc Jacobs

Stephen Jones

Bruce Oldfield

Phoebe Philo

Margaret Zhang

Best-Dressed Couples 2023

Harrison Ball & Zac Posen

Felicity Blunt & Stanley Tucci

Andrew Bolton & Thom Browne

Anna Cleveland & Jefferson Hack

Sabrina Guinness & Tom Stoppard

Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Best-Dressed Originals 2023

Erykah Badu

Julia Fox

Peter Marino

Evan Mock

Patti Smith

FKA Twigs

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Hall of Fame

Freddie Leiba

Janelle Monáe

Charlotte Rampling