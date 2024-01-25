I’m Learning Too Much About T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Say what you will about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, they know how to stay in the headlines. The former news anchors and current podcasts hosts have been the talk of the tabloid newsrooms this week, first for an episode of their podcast in which they had a fight, then for a follow-up episode in which they discuss their fight. You gotta respect their commitment to the content grind. In case you don’t want to listen to almost two hours of podcasting, let me explain what happened.

On Tuesday, Robach and Holmes released an episode of Amy and T.J. titled “Things Ain’t Right.” Holmes had asked Robach to come over to his house, where he surprised her with a podcast recording in which he wanted to discuss the state of their relationship.

“We ain’t right,” Holmes said. “You and I aren’t okay right now. I said, ‘You know what? Let’s set up and do a podcast.’” I am not a couples therapist, so take this with a grain of salt, but I don’t know that any problem has ever been solved with one party suggesting they just podcast it out. These two might be a special case, because over the next 45 minutes they candidly discussed the strain that being in charge of a podcast has put on their relationship, their emotional availability to each other, and their communication issues. Robach calls them “communication kinks,” but she means, like, kinks in a hose, not the other kind.

There were tears, things got tense, and every tabloid wrote about it. The episode commanded so much that the pair had to share a joint Instagram Reel clarifying that they were still together. This brings us to today, when the follow-up episode was released. Did you know this show comes out twice a week? What the heck are they talking about on there? That’s actually none of my business. I can tell you what happened on Thursday’s episode, though.

Holmes introduced the episode as the “make-up edition” in which they would “make up as a couple for the fight we got into on the previous episode.” Robach revealed that listening back to the episode while deciding whether or not to release it “brought up a lot of other emotions” and that the two haven’t totally made up yet.

Thursday’s episode is mostly about how and why they put out Tuesday’s episode. Holmes said that he had fears he would be “viewed as a Black man beating up on a white woman.” Robach replied that she hadn’t even considered that.

“The fact that you’re Black and I’m white would never have crossed my mind, and that’s kind of to your point,” she said. “You have to think about things that I don’t have to think about. And, honestly, it took me a second to kind of wrap my head around it. Once you explained it — and then once we’ve seen the reaction, a lightbulb went off for me, in a way.”

The two did agree on at least one sentiment, voiced by Holmes: “Do not record your fights.” I would have to agree. That is, unless your job is to be in a relationship and make a biweekly podcast about it. In that case, I think that’s part of the gig.

