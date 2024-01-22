How Else Would Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Celebrate a Touchdown?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

On Sunday night, Taylor Swift made a routine appearance at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game. All the hallmark components of Swift’s player’s-box visits were there: inventive Kansas City Chiefs merch, high fives with all the Kelces, one random squad member (this week it was Cara Delevingne). Actually, it was a particularly raucous night in the box — Travis’s brother, Jason, who famously also plays football but was eliminated from the playoffs last week, ripped his shirt off and leapt into the bleachers while cheering on his brother’s team to Swift’s shock and maybe horror. But people keep telling me the real action happens on the field, and on Sunday, it did: After scoring his first touchdown of the night, Kelce blew a kiss at Swift before molding his red-gloved hands into a heart directed at her.

TRAVIS TOUCHDOWN AND HAND HEART OKAY ‼️🫡 pic.twitter.com/Rb5Mk5gDg6 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 22, 2024

Obviously, this is huge for Swifties and definitely way more important than the fact that Kelce’s team won the game. Swift has been making heart hands since at least 2011, when she told the New York Times it means “something between ‘I love you’ and ‘thank you.’” (Some TikTokers have referred to them as “the ‘Fearless’ heart hands,” probably because she frequently made them while singing “Fearless” on her Eras tour.)

This isn’t the first time Kelce has channeled such a key piece of Swiftian spiritual geometry — he made a similar gesture during an October game at which Swift was also watching, and he also made it for Eras audience members in Argentina. Later Sunday night, he also made heart hands at the crowd — it’s not clear if they were directed at Chiefs fans or crowd members cheering for the opposing team, the Buffalo Bills. Regardless, his continued use of his girlfriend’s visual fan language — and also the fact that he blew her a kiss — has sent Swifties across TikTok into a fancam-fueled frenzy.

She has arrived 👀



Taylor Swift is in attendance for Chiefs-Bills at Highmark Stadium. https://t.co/mzCFj7ZWdg pic.twitter.com/EFXFSiee86 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) January 21, 2024

Elsewhere in the vast universe of Swift’s fandom, people are hard at work figuring out where Swift’s newest cheerleader ensemble came from. A popular fan account determined that the jacket she wore, which appeared to be coordinated with the Chiefs’ away-game jerseys, was not team merch at all but just a regular $1,800 letter jacket created by a brand called Gant in collaboration with artist Kilo Kish.

Photo: Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Much speculation has been set off by the four letters on the side — “CTFL” — because as you know, randomness does not exist in the field of Swiftian logic. Fans have theorized that it just stands for Connecticut and Florida, states that are meaningful to the jacket’s creators. Or maybe it also means “I love you” and “Thank you”?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.