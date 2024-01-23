Tristan Thompson Has Been Suspended for 25 Games

Tristan Thompson has received a 25-game unpaid suspension from the NBA for violating its anti-drug policy. According to the league, Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, two performance-enhancing drugs that aid in recovery and muscle growth, respectively. The Cavaliers center’s suspension will begin Wednesday, when the Cavs play the Bucks. Thompson has not yet made a statement about his suspension.
A 25-game suspension will keep Thompson off the court until mid-March. What’s a guy to do with all that unexpected free time? Perhaps his No. 1 fan, Kim Kardashian, has some ideas. Thompson has three kids to support and suddenly no job. Maybe a Skims campaign is in his future? Or maybe he’ll take some time to reflect on what his post-NBA life will look like. If he needs performance-enhancing drugs just to average 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, maybe it’s time to hang it up.