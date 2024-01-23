Tristan Thompson Has Been Suspended for 25 Games

Keep It Moving Welcome to the Cut’s sports section. Like your favorite sports bar, but without the mansplaining. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Tristan Thompson has received a 25-game unpaid suspension from the NBA for violating its anti-drug policy. According to the league, Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, two performance-enhancing drugs that aid in recovery and muscle growth, respectively. The Cavaliers center’s suspension will begin Wednesday, when the Cavs play the Bucks. Thompson has not yet made a statement about his suspension.

A 25-game suspension will keep Thompson off the court until mid-March. What’s a guy to do with all that unexpected free time? Perhaps his No. 1 fan, Kim Kardashian, has some ideas. Thompson has three kids to support and suddenly no job. Maybe a Skims campaign is in his future? Or maybe he’ll take some time to reflect on what his post-NBA life will look like. If he needs performance-enhancing drugs just to average 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, maybe it’s time to hang it up.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.