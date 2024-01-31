Trump Reportedly Thinks He’s ‘More Popular’ Than Taylor Swift

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that the Biden campaign’s top endorsement target is none other than Taylor Swift. She has become such an influential force in this country that someone on the Biden team even suggested sending the president to the Eras Tour despite previous indications that he might not totally understand who she is. Most Republicans would be afraid to have Swift on the other team. Trump isn’t concerned, though: The former president apparently thinks he is “more popular” than the pop star.

A new report from Rolling Stone claims that while some Trump loyalists are ready to wage a “holy war” against Swift, the man himself does not see much of a contest. He has reportedly told people that he has a much more committed fan base than she does, which is one of the more delusional things he has ever said. Swifties are so committed to their girl that they spent last summer boosting the economy by billions of dollars. Can Trump say the same of his base?

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘



📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

When Swift does throw her weight around politically, it’s with Democrats. She endorsed Biden in the 2020 election, and who knows how much her custom cookies tipped the scales? Last year, she got 35,000 people to register to vote with just an Instagram Story, and that was during an off year.

In addition to claiming that he’s more popular than Swift, a source told the magazine that Trump had said it “obviously” made no sense that he wasn’t named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year. If Time took federal indictments into consideration when picking its cover star, I’m sure he would be right.