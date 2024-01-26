Untangling the Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj Beef

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

A new Megan Thee Stallion song is usually cause for celebration, and today is no different. That is, unless you’re Nicki Minaj or one of her Barbz. On Friday, Meg dropped “Hiss,” in which she seemingly takes a shot at Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” the Houston rapper says on the track, apparently referencing the federal law that requires information about registered sex offenders be made available to the public. Listeners quickly clocked the line as a diss directed at Minaj and Petty, the latter of whom pleaded guilty to the attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 1994 (he was also 16 at the time). In 2020, he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California. A year later, Petty’s victim, Jennifer Hough, sued both him and Minaj for harassment, claiming that the couple tried multiple times to get her to recant her accusation. (Minaj was eventually dropped from the suit.)

Megan did not name Minaj or Petty in her song, but Nicki certainly thought she was talking about them. She went on Instagram Live and shared a verse that appeared to be a Meg diss.

“Bad bitch she like six foot, I call her Bigfoot,” Minaj says on the track. “The bitch fell off, I said get up on your good foot” — seemingly referring to the fact that Megan was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. At Lanez’s trial in 2022 — where he was found guilty — Meg said of the harassment she had received about coming forward, “I don’t feel like I want to be on this earth. I wish he would have just shot and killed me if I knew I would have to go through this torture.” To add insult to injury, Minaj also shared a photo of her feet on X.

On Friday morning, Megan called into The Breakfast Club to talk about “Hiss.” Host Charlamagne tha God hadn’t heard the record yet and asked if she was saying any names on the track.

“I’m saying a hit dog gon’ holler,” she replied. Well, there you have it. For good measure, Meg also shared a photo of herself laughing to her Instagram Story, in case you couldn’t figure out how she feels about this whole situation.

This is not the first time the two have beefed. In March of last year, Minaj released “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” in which she rapped, “I don’t fuck with horses since Christopher Reeves.” Horses … stallions … get it? Not her best, I have to say. It’s not entirely clear where the feud started, although some speculate it began when Megan teamed up with Cardi B for “WAP.” Whatever the case may be, at this present moment, it seems like Meg is winning.