Blue Ivy Supports Parents at Office Party

The most-nominated woman in Grammys history may not be performing at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards or walking its red carpet, but she showed out anyway to support husband Jay-Z, who received the second annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. (The duo last opened the Grammys with “Drunk in Love” in 2014, so we’ll take their Homecoming — sorry! — in whatever form we can get it!)

Beyoncé watched from the audience as daughter Blue Ivy — looking all cool and grown up, I might add — accompanied her dad onstage at the Crypto.com Arena Sunday night for a somewhat off-the-cuff speech. As part of his acceptance, Jay-Z took the time to call out the Grammys for never awarding his wife with Album of the Year: “Most Grammys ever, never won Album of the Year. How does that work?” (Bey opted for a more understated presence, periodically hiding beneath her hat and other people in the audience.)

Jay-Z at the #Grammys: "...[Beyoncé] has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year.



Some of you will feel like you were robbed. Some of you will get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category! Sorry ... when I get nervous, I tell the truth!" pic.twitter.com/1suz8P8APR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024

Following the completion of her cyborg fever dream of a Renaissance tour in October, Beyoncé had been rumored to perform at this year’s 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Then in January, the Australian Today Show reported the artist was set to honor the late Tina Turner, who passed away in May 2023. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Beyoncé confirmed that she would not be performing at the show. (Plus, you know Fantasia did it. And killed it!)

At the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023, Beyoncé took home awards for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul,” and Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” among others. Fans, of course, had been excited about the prospect of a Queen Bey performance, especially given that she’d performed “Proud Mary” with Turner at the 2008 Grammys. But for now, the presence of the 32-time Grammy winner and her family of artists will have to be enough, and trust me when I say we will take whatever we can get!

