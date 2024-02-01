This Guy Really Loves Trash, Huh?

It looks like Eric Adams has evolved from Rodent Guy to Garbage Truck Guy. Thanks to WNYC reporter Giulia Heyward, we now have a video of Mayor Adams pulling up to his own press conference Thursday in a garbage truck, his arrival soundtracked to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’s “Empire State of Mind.”
Apparently, Adams held the conference to promote his office’s obsessive efforts to clean up the streets of New York — something he’s prioritized over the migrant crisis, criminal-justice reform, and funding public libraries. The truck he rolled up in was part of the unveiling of a new fleet of city sanitization trucks and garbage containers or, as the mayor’s office put it, “a new data-driven containerization strategy.” A fancy way of saying: We really just made new bins to toss your junk in.
Adams also spent some time posing with garbage bags — oddly fitting, given a new Guardian investigation claiming he violated state law during his re-election effort.