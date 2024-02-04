Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

It’s the Grammys! This feels like the millionth award show in just a few weeks and we’re all getting fatigued: Nicki Minaj is nominated (wonder what could go wrong there?); Dua Lipa just opened the show with a performance that proved she will always serve pop princess — no matter how dead the crowd is; Ice Spice walked the carpet in head-to-toe denim and Taylor Swift is there, too, seated next to Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, much to the delight of former Tumblr girlies everywhere. So much is happening already and it’s only the start of music’s most chaotic night.

Now that the red carpet portion has come to a close, we rounded up some of the best, worst (sorry), and wackiest looks of the night.

The Best

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa in Courrèges and Tiffany & Co.

Dua Lipa has fulfilled her destiny as the coolest girl at the Grammys, a near-impossible feat. The plunging neckline? The CUSTOM Courreges sequin dress? The fishy (literally) Tiffany accessories, most notably the smooching mackerels on her necklace? —Danya Issawi, fashion writer.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Victoria Monét in Versace

“Wholesome” is not an adjective I ever thought I’d use to describe the Grammys red carpet, but this matching Versace mommy and me look from Victoria Monét and her daughter Hazel warmed my heart. —Brooke Marine, deputy culture editor.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Summer Walker

It’s nearly impossible to wear a feather dress and have a defined waistline, but Summer Walker made it happen. The matching headpiece encapsulates everything a good Grammys look should be: unexpected, fashion-forward, and totally unserious. —Hanna Flanagan, shopping writer and editor.

Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Dawn Richard in Khosrov Couture

Red has been all over carpets since the start of this award cycle, but few have taken on the trend with quite the DRAMA Richard came with tonight. —Sasha Mutchnik, senior social editor.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé in Louis Vuitton

Anytime the queen graces us with her presence at an awards show is a win, and if the look is good, too, that’s just a bonus. Tonight she made a surprise appearance in a western-inspired ensemble from Pharrell Williams’s new collection for Louis Vuitton (cowboy hat ‘n all!).

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe in Giorgio Armani Privé

The singer was feeling and looking like pure luxury in a black sequined dress and chocker necklace. —Joanna Nikas, deputy style editor.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coi Leray In YSL by Anthony Vacarello

Nominated for Best Rap Performance, Coi Leray arrived in a structured Saint Laurent bodysuit with a plunging neckline. She paired the look with tights and a bright green feather jacket. —J.N.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz in Rick Owens

In attendance to receive the Global Impact Award, Lenny Kravitz chose black skinny jeans, a sheer mesh shirt, a cropped leather jacket, and silver accessories. —J.N.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Olivia Rodrigo in Versace

Before taking the stage to perform, the Grammy winner walked the red carpet in a beaded archival Versace dress that was once worn by the legendary Linda Evangelista.

Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Halle Bailey in Gucci

The new mom — who is nominated for Best R&B Song — wore a sheer studded Gucci dress with a plunging neckline.

The Wackiest

Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Ice Spice in Baby Phat

The clothes are good; the styling is not. I appreciate the Baby Phat of it all and denim-on-denim feels so right for the Grammys, but this look could use some serious editing. —H.F.

Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Alix Earle in Alexander McQueen

Alix Earle. Not wacky, just boring. If you are going to attend music’s biggest night, at least pull a look. —J.N.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish in Chrome Hearts and a Vintage Jacket

I’m bored, sorry! While I appreciate the nod to Barbie, I’m begging for Billie Eilish to try a different silhouette. We’ve seen her wear this one on almost every red carpet since 2018. —H.F.

Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Fantasia in Cong Tri

I can’t get past the lip cuff. It’s unnecessary and taking attention away from her flawless face. —H.F.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift in Schiaparelli

Between the layered multi-colored necklaces, the opera gloves, and the braided hair, there is a lot going on here.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus in Maison Margiela

I considered creating a third category just for her and her hair, because I truly can’t tell if this is a miss, if she’s so far ahead of the rest of us, or a secret third thing. Let’s check back in two to three years and reassess. I’m sitting with it. I’m letting it marinate. I’m opening my mind to the possibilities, etc. After all, she’s wearing Margiela and custom tabis, the brand that as of late has a penchant for setting the trend curve. —D.I.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Is she mourning the missed opportunity to turn a look on music’s biggest night? I’m not sure, but I know our girl deserves better than this ill-fitting, semi-sheet black dress. The length is all wrong, and the accessories make the vintage aesthetic feel too on-the-nose. —H.F.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Doja Cat in Dilara Findikoglu

Is anyone surprised that Dojo Cat’s look made the wacky list? The Best Pop Solo Performance nominee walked the carpet in a sheer corset dress with the name of the designer who made it (Dilara Findikoglu) tattooed on her forehead.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

Oop! Ed Sheeran! Almost didn’t see you there! I mean, you showed up incognito in camouflage head-to-toe, wearing the actual print in suit form, and your red hair… well it matches the red carpet… —D.I.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.