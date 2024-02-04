Grammys 2024: How to Watch the Red Carpet and Show

While the 2024 Grammys will be a celebration of the best music of the year, the evening also lets us in on the looks our favorite musicians decide to wear on the red carpet. SZA is the most nominated artist this year, but there are a few other important things to note. If Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year for Midnights, she’ll become the most-awarded artist in that category, and maybe she’ll bring her trophy to the Super Bowl next weekend. We can’t rule out a performance by either Beyoncé or Taylor (according to the show’s executive producer Raj Kapoor). And even though tonight isn’t about the movies, it’s possible we’ll see some Barbie pink since two songs from the film are nominated: Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” for Record of the Year and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” for Song of the Year. Below, everything you need to know about the 2024 Grammys.

What Time Does the Grammys Red Carpet Start?

The actual awards show doesn’t start until 8 p.m. ET, but don’t worry, you will be fed early. The red carpet is already underway and stars like Dua Lipa, Boygenius, Billie Eilish, and Coco Jones have already showed off their looks.

Where Can I Watch the Grammys Red Carpet?

Head to E! to catch interviews with your favorite musicians on E! Live From the Red Carpet. As for the awards portion, you can watch live on CBS or Paramount+.

Who Should I Care About on the Grammys Red Carpet?

Honestly, this is a trick question, since everyone will be there, but some people worth keeping your eye on are Taylor Swift, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, Boygenius, Doja Cat, Dolly Parton, Summer Walker, Victoria Monét, and more. This year really is about the girls! But one man up for a few of the major awards — Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year — is Jon Batiste.

Who Is Performing at the Awards?

My personal reason for loving the Grammy Awards is that it’s like dinner and a show. This year is no different, with a stacked slate of performers including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, and for the first time ever, Joni Mitchell.