Ina Garten’s Memoir Is on the Way

A celebrity memoir we can all use is finally coming. Sometime in the past few days, Ina Garten, beloved chef, TV host and author, quietly updated her Instagram bio to include some exciting new information: “Memoir coming out October 1st 2024.”

Though the Barefoot Contessa hasn’t said much about the book, which was first announced in 2019, the Kitchn reports that the memoir is being published by Celadon Books. “Ina Garten is beloved by all, a national treasure who has become iconic beyond the food world,” Deb Futter, senior vice president and co-publisher at Celadon said in an undated press release. “Her memoir will cement her legacy in the cultural landscape.” For her part, Garten said she hopes her “book will inspire readers to find their own unique story.”

Garten is the recipient of three James Beard Awards and has been the host of Barefoot Contessa on the Food Network since 2002. Her low-pressure recipes, general easygoing attitude, and viral cooking videos have won her countless fans, including celebs like Emily Blunt and Jennifer Garner. Hopefully Garten will take pity on her legions of followers and share more info about her book. Maybe more about her love of Cosmos?

