Jacob Elordi Allegedly Got Into an Altercation With a Radio Producer

Police in Australia are investigating accusations that Jacob Elordi assaulted a radio producer outside a hotel near Sydney on Saturday, NBC reports.

According to Variety, Joshua Fox, a producer for the popular morning program The Kyle & Jackie O Show, alleges that when he approached Elordi and asked if he could have some of his bathwater for host Jackie O for her birthday — referencing the viral scene in Saltburn — the actor asked Fox to stop recording their interaction. Elordi got “up in my face” and “demand[ed] I delete the footage,” Fox recalled on his show on Monday.

According to Fox, the situation escalated from there. “It’s like a switch went off, and he’s becoming quite aggressive, and I’m feeling intimidated,” Fox said, describing Elordi. He said he initially agreed to stop recording, but changed his mind because he felt “uncomfortable” and wanted to have evidence of the altercation. Fox alleges that that’s when “Jacob kind of just flips, and he kind of pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat.”

The New South Wales police confirmed that they received reports on Saturday afternoon about a 32-year-old man allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old man at the hotel. According to a statement from police, Fox didn’t sustain any injuries, but an investigation is ongoing. We’ve reached out to Elordi’s reps for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

