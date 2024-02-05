King Charles Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Photo: Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and began outpatient treatment this week, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. According to the palace, the disease was discovered last month when the king underwent a “corrective procedure” for a benign prostate enlargement.

Though the palace did not release any further information about the king’s diagnosis or prognosis, they said the 75-year-old monarch will postpone his public engagements under advice from his doctors. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” read the palace’s statement. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

In recent weeks, two other members of the royal family have announced they are dealing with health issues. In mid-January, the palace announced that Kate Middleton was hospitalized following a “planned abdominal surgery” and was expected to face a three-month recovery at home. There were no further details about why the Princess of Wales needed the procedure, but her office at Kensington Palace said her condition was noncancerous, NBC reported. She was released from the hospital after nearly two weeks and is expected to resume her public engagements during Easter. Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson — the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew’s ex-wife — announced in late January that she had been diagnosed with melanoma. The diagnosis comes less than a year after Ferguson underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery to treat her breast cancer.