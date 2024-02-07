This Is How You Host a Fashion Show

Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

The goal of a fashion show is simple: Highlight the clothes and tell the audience a story. Of course, it’s always easier said than done, but every once in a while, a brand will nail the whole ordeal, creating a spectacular event that leaves everyone who didn’t get to attend green with envy. This past weekend, the show on everyone’s mind (and social feed) was Moncler Grenoble’s dreamy Swiss fall/winter 2024 collection.

Originally designed to protect workers from freezing temperatures, Moncler has transformed itself into a destination for luxurious outerwear. To celebrate its rich European history, the brand transported 250 guests to St. Moritz for a weekend of skiing, warming up beside the fire, and embracing the mountains and nature of Switzerland before placing everyone right in the center of the winter wonderland to display over 90 looks for its upcoming collection.

Whether intentional or not, the performance aspect was put to the test as guests sat in below-freezing temperatures, draped all in matching white capes to witness the show, studded with A-listers both on and off the runway. Celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Kate Moss, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, and Willow Smith sat front row, and some of the biggest models of the season took to the snowy runway: Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Adut Akech, Joan Smalls, Candice Swanepoel, Mona Tougaard, Vittoria Ceretti, and more. And while the lineup was nothing short of iconic, it was disappointing to note that there were no curve models draped in luxurious fur on the catwalk.

From left: Look 90. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler Look 46. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler From top: Look 90. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler Look 46. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

Merging performance-enhancing textiles with an attention to detail, the models carried everything from skis to snowboards to purses that were decked out in fur or puffed-up. Immersed in nature, the hues of white, brown, and black were sprinkled throughout every look. “Colors used in the Moncler Grenoble fall/winter 2024 men’s and women’s collections give immediate visibility to the will of being quiet yet remarkable,” said the brand. “Pale tones of snow and ice; warm hues of trees and vegetation; the black of the night; identitarian mixes of red, white, and blue.” The most breathtaking looks often singled out a specific shade but combed different textures throughout the whole look, with some standout moments for the fur.

If anything, the attention to detail in this show, both in its looks and in the guests’ experience — from dressing everyone in similar attire (sleek and weather-appropriate) to the score being played through individual headphones to heated benches — proves that this is how a fashion show should be done.

See below for more looks and the front row attendees.

Anne Hathaway. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Moncler

Kate Moss. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

Willow Smith. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Moncler

Look 91. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

Look 18. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler