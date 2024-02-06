Prince Harry Is Reportedly Visiting Charles in London

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry reportedly arrived in London on Tuesday, a day after it was announced that his father, King Charles III, has been diagnosed with cancer. Harry is expected to travel to Clarence House where the king is resting as he receives treatment, according to the Telegraph.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that while the king was undergoing a recent procedure for an enlarged prostate, doctors observed “a separate issue of concern.” The palace did not specify what type of cancer the king has, but the New York Times reports that a palace official said it isn’t prostate cancer. According to the palace, he is receiving regular treatments and has paused public-facing engagements. The Independent reports that U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak began Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting saying he was “shocked and sad” to hear about the king’s health.

It has been widely reported that the king told his sons, William and Harry, that he had cancer before the palace shared his diagnosis with the world. Princess Beatrice, the king’s niece, was seen arriving at Clarence House on Tuesday, shortly before Harry reportedly landed at Heathrow after an overnight flight from Los Angeles, per the Guardian.

Harry’s relationship with his father has been fraught in recent years. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry wrote that he felt that the royal family — his father and brother, in particular — didn’t do enough to defend his wife, Meghan Markle, against a campaign of racist tabloid coverage. The drama between them ultimately led Meghan and Harry to step back from their positions as working royals in 2020. They subsequently moved to California, where they live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

It isn’t yet known how long Harry will stay in Britain. Meghan and the children are believed to have stayed in California.

