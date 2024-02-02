Has This Groundhog Always Looked So Good?

Photo: Barry Reeger/AP

Happy Groundhog Day! The verdict is in, and we have six more weeks of Punxsutawney Phil looking absolutely stunning. Season-wise, the news is fine: Spring will apparently arrive early, which is nice but also an unwelcome reminder that the earth is rapidly falling apart. But there is a development that has nothing to do with our deteriorating atmosphere: Suddenly I’m realizing that Punxsutawney Phil looks … incredible?

Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring after not seeing his own shadow. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/y2RSrgUHWI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2024

As a public-facing rodent, Phil has always been handsome, but this year, appearing at dawn in front of a 40,000-deep crowd at Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania’s Gobbler’s Knob, he looked particularly glorious. Behold:

Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Photo: Barry Reeger/AP

His whiskers are plentiful, his bulges are bulbous as hell, and his salt-and-pepper fur is making George Clooney’s beard jealous. Please, what shampoo is this groundhog using?

Drop the skincare routine! Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

For anyone looking for more content from 2024’s newest hottie, he also has a Cameo. Finally, the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.