Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Taylor Swift is declaring it Taylor’s Season once more, and not just in the NFL.

During the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift surprised fans by announcing a new studio album in the middle of her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Just after doing a funky little handshake with producer Jack Antonoff and taking home her first Grammy of the evening for Midnights, Swift — who was nominated for six Grammys in total on Sunday — made a surprise announcement.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy. It’s just my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she began. “I’m telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years: My brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called The Tortured Poets Department, and I’m gonna go and post the cover backstage.”

As promised, she then posted her new album art on Instagram, captioning the image, “All’s fair in love and poetry…”

Just hours before the Grammys telecast kicked off, fans noticed that the singer’s website had uncharacteristically crashed. According to USA Today, TaylorSwift.com was displaying an error message for several hours on Sunday afternoon: “Error 321 Backend fetch failed” and, in bold, “hneriergrd.” Swifties quickly unscrambled the code to get “red herring,” a misleading clue. Paired with Swift’s recent repeated snake symbolism, fans were sure they’d cracked the code and uncovered that Swift would soon be dropping a re-recorded version of 2017’s Reputation.

We now know that snake imagery to be the red herring Swift teased, given we’ll apparently be treated to new music instead. I have whiplash, but exciting nonetheless!

Let the Swiftian Easter egg discourse begin!

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.