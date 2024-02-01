Tom Sandoval Reportedly Has a New Fling

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Just two days after Tom Sandoval told ex Ariana Madix via podcast episode to “like, move on,” reports have surfaced that Sandoval’s already taken his own advice.

The guy of lightning bolt and Vanderpump Rules infamy is dating a model named Victoria Lee Robinson, according to TMZ. Robinson has reportedly worked with Ford Modeling Agency and once dated Leonardo DiCaprio when she was — you guessed it! — 23 years old.

Anonymous sources told the gossip rag that the two have been “hanging out lately and have been officially dating for about a month or so.” And while the sources stressed that this is not a serious relationship, they noted the duo’s “potential” to ramp it up.

We don’t know much about Robinson, other than Sandoval really likes putting her on his Instagram Story (she was apparently featured on his profile as recently as Wednesday night while at Schwartz and Sandy’s). Back in December, Sandoval also was photographed with Robinson at a food festival in Los Angeles, but TMZ claims they were just friends at the time. Cool!

Anyway, now seems like a good time to remind Sandoval that his ex looked really hot on Dancing With the Stars and is currently starring in Chicago on Broadway. Just saying.

