Who Is That Model Making Homemade Cereal on TikTok?

How does TikTok’s algorithm determine which model/influencer to surface in everyone’s For You page on any given day? That is probably a question for Congress. Who is today’s model/influencer? That’s a question for me! The answer is: Nara Smith, née Pellman. Smith is a German and South African model currently living in Los Angeles with her husband and two young children. She has 1.5 million followers on TikTok, and she is anywhere from 22 to 28 years old, depending on which tabloid you’re reading. What’s her whole thing? Let’s investigate.

She is a model

Nara is currently signed to IMG alongside her husband, Lucky Blue Smith. Does that name ring a bell? You probably remember Lucky Blue as the precocious teen model from a Mormon family with a bunch of other inventive names — his sisters are Pyper America, Daisy Clementine, and Starlie Cheyenne. Lucky Blue burst onto the scene in the mid-2010s and quickly started dating Stormi Bree. They had one daughter together, Gravity Blue Smith, when Lucky Blue was just 18. Then they broke up. And Bree is reportedly dating Joe Jonas now!

Nara and Lucky Blue started dating in 2019 and were married in February 2020. People covered the celebration and noted that Nara was 24 years old at the time. But the Daily Mail reports she is currently 22, probably based on this video from August where she says she is 21. That means when she goes viral again in four years, she’ll be 18. #modelmath

She’s giving glam trad wife

Nara’s TikTok content mostly involves her cooking elaborate meals for her husband while wearing silk feathered bathrobes or cashmere lounge sets. She says cooking is her love language, and I believe her. She pickles her own onions and always seems to have a farmers’ market’s worth of fresh produce and organic meat in her refrigerator. Which is handy given Lucky Blue’s apparently enormous appetite. In this video, she mentions casually that he ate a total of four bagel sandwiches for breakfast:

Her toddlers, Slim Easy Smith and Rumble Honey Smith, also benefit from her cooking skills. Here, she painstakingly makes Cocoa Puffs from scratch for them. I didn’t even know you could do that:

Most days, it looks like Nara is preparing three meals plus snacks for her family. Here, she makes a peanut-butter chocolate-chip oatmeal bake for breakfast, a Greek chicken and potato dish for lunch, and burgers for dinner. At the start of the video, she clarifies for curious fans that she actually likes doing all this. “I just want to put a disclaimer out there that I enjoy taking care of people by cooking for them,” she says. “This is not something that is expected of me or something that I have to do.”

She speaks in a very cool, calm voice for someone who is apparently cooking 24 hours a day.

She is pregnant

In December, Nara and Lucky Blue announced they are expecting their third baby together. She revealed in an Instagram Q&A that she is planning on a home birth and that she knows the sex of the baby but won’t be sharing it yet.

What baby name goes with Slim Easy and Rumble Honey? Nara hinted at possibilities in this video where she shared names she likes but won’t be using, including Pear, Pepper, and Dawn (for a girl), Cherry and Bubble (for a middle name), and Frosty, Sunny, and Silver (for a boy).

She speaks German

Nara grew up in Germany and occasionally films videos using her first language, which are even more mesmerizing than her usual content. In this one, she makes German pancakes:

Commenter @sierra_meade replied, “I don’t speak German but I nodded the whole video.” Same!