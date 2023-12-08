So Are Kevin Costner and Jewel Dating or What?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

It’s been a few months since Kevin Costner and Jewel were spotted looking “flirty” on a Caribbean island, sparking dating rumors. Since then, the two have kept a low profile. And while Jewel hasn’t confirmed or denied whether the two are seeing each other, she did apparently blush in response to a question about him in a new Elle interview.

Back in December, TMZ reported that Costner and Jewel traveled together to Richard Branson’s Necker Island for a tennis fundraiser for Jewel’s organization, the Inspiring Children Foundation. Photos of the two looking cozy — including one in which Costner was sitting behind Jewel with his arm wrapped around her — raised eyebrows.

“You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on,” one source told TMZ. Another source added, “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.” Jewel tagged Costner in an Instagram post about her trip, thanking him for “being kind enough to mentor our kids.” A source told Us Weekly that Costner and Jewel “check a lot of boxes for each other.”

A few weeks after the Necker Island trip, Costner and Jewel were separately seen in Colorado — she in Telluride and he in Aspen — causing people to think they spent New Year’s Eve together. In February, when asked by paparazzi if he was dating Jewel, Costner simply didn’t respond. It makes sense that the duo might want to keep things on the DL: Costner settled his messy divorce from Christine Baumgartner, whom he was married to for 20 years, in September. Meanwhile, Jewel was married to rodeo cowboy Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014.

Anyway, in response to Elle’s question about Costner, Jewel blushed and said: “He’s a great person.” She also added that “the public fascination is intense for sure,” so make of all that what you will.

This post has been updated.

