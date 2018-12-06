There are two kinds of sunscreens in the world: chemical sunscreens and mineral (often referred to as “natural”) sunscreens. Which is better is the subject of debate. Chemical sunscreens — sunscreens formulated with ingredients like avobenzone, oxybenzone, and octisalate — absorb sun rays so your skin doesn’t have to. Mineral sunscreens, on the other hand, reflect sun rays like a lotion-y shield.

Chemical sunscreens are slowly beginning to get a bad rap for their ingredients. A few small studies make the case that oxybenzone, for example, is an endocrine disruptor. Additionally, chemical sunscreen ingredients are damaging to marine life (Hawaii just passed legislation to ban them for this very reason). But mineral sunscreens often leave a thick, white cast on skin, and this has alienated many people, particularly people of color, from giving them a try.

However, a new crop of mineral sunscreens is changing the mold. Now there are tinted versions, and ones engineered with micronized particles that blend much more easily onto skin. The Cut tested dozens upon dozens of mineral sunscreens. Below, the ten very best.

The French One

$36, Dermstore Avène Mineral Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ Although this French sunscreen is white, it doesn’t dry chalky. When you shake the bottle, you can hear the mixing beads rattling around, so you know it’s a pretty thin formula. And with an SPF of 50, it offers the highest value of sun protection in the bunch. $36 at Dermstore Buy

The Light-As-Air One

$36, Look Fantastic BareMinerals Prep Step Mineral Shield SPF 50 Most sunscreens are relatively thick — like a paste or a lotion — but this one is as thin as a glass of milk. It’s white like milk, too, but it blends in very easily. I like to wear it under makeup, so even after I pile on some foundation, my face doesn’t feel heavy with product. $36 at Look Fantastic Buy

If You Have Sensitive Skin

$14, Amazon Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Fragrance-Free Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin with SPF 30 Oil-free and fragrance-free, Aveeno’s Ultra-Calming sunscreen was built for fussy skin. In terms of formula consistency, it falls somewhere in between BareMinerals and Avène, although it is more moisturizing than both. Just make sure to shake the bottle well before each use; the formula tends to separate quite easily. $14 at Amazon Buy $14 at Amazon Buy

If You’re a Frank Ocean Fan

$29, Dermstore UnSun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30 Frank Ocean’s mom, Katonya Breaux, set out to create a mineral sunscreen that didn’t make dark skin look ashy. UnSun is the result, and the tinted formula is a brown girl’s dream. It’s thick like a moisturizer, but even my incredibly shiny skin could tolerate the creamy formula. $29 at Dermstore Buy

The All-in-One Option

$48, Dermstore DCL Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories Antioxidant Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Here’s something that works well for both face and body. The thick, white cream is infused with buzzworthy good-for-you ingredients, like squalane and vitamin E. It’s really effective at moisturizing dry skin, but if your face is already oily, you might want to look elsewhere. $48 at Dermstore Buy

The Makeup One

$33, Bodyography Bodyography Sun Defense Tinted Moisturizer Some of the sunscreens on this list are tinted a little bit, like UnSun’s and SkinMedica’s, but Bodyography’s is so pigmented that it can double as foundation. There are four shades total, and the third shade, “Dark,” matches me best. I like that it’s outfitted with a brush on one end, so when I need to use it, adequate sun protection is only a few swipes away. $33 at Bodyography Buy

The One That’s Doctor-Approved

$38, Dermstore SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 32 SkinMedica is one of those dermatologist-approved brands that’s sold in doctor’s offices and on skin-nerd sites like Dermstore. The tinted mineral formula is fragrance and oil-free, and it feels like a light lotion on my skin. There’s a non-tinted version that carries a slightly higher SPF dosage (SPF 35), but the tinted one does a much better job of blending into skin. $38 at Dermstore Buy

Use This One on Your Body

$39, Beautycounter Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 This lemon-y sunscreen smells like a burst of energy. You know how a lot of body sunscreens are thick, but terrible at moisturizing? Well Beautycounter’s is actually good at hydrating skin. That’s a big deal for me; there’s nothing worse than an ashy elbow at the beach. $39 at Beautycounter Buy

If You Have Super Oily Skin

$32, Dermstore MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Creme SPF 30 Broad Spectrum UVA-UVB Sunscreen This is the perfect solution if you’re concerned that sunscreen will make your face look shiny. Tinted and fast-absorbing, this lightweight tinted sunscreen dries to a matte finish. You can trust me — and my typically shiny forehead — on this. $32 at Dermstore Buy

If You Have Super Dry Skin

$49, Dermstore Nia 24 Sun Prevention 100 Percent Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 If your face is really, really dry, then here is the sunscreen for you. Admittedly, NIA’s SPF 30 lotion isn’t the most blendable – you’ll need a bit of patience and some elbow grease to ensure a smooth application — but it is without a doubt the most hydrating option in this group. $49 at Dermstore Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.