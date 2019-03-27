15 Makeup Brushes Every Part of Your Face Will Enjoy

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

Sticks may be having a moment, but that doesn’t mean makeup brushes have become obsolete. Fingers can get the job done when you’re applying and blending on the go, but it’s hard to top the accurate application and blended finishes that a specially shaped makeup brush can deliver. Whether you’re applying a fancy foundation no one can shut up about, getting really close to your temperamental waterline, or experimenting with a new eye shadow shade or five, here are the 15 best makeup brushes for every product you’re putting on your face.

The One That Makes Foundation Look Like a Filter

Sigma 3DHD Kabuki Brush This dense brush is packed with extremely soft bristles that are shaped to set you up for success. Use one slanted side to apply your product and the other to smooth it into the skin for an air-brushed finish. And don’t forget to run the ridge across all those hard-to-reach places like along the sides of your nose and under your lower lip. $25 at Nordstrom Buy

The One That Looks Funky

ARTIS Elite Mirror Oval 8 Brush Artis brushes are more expensive than most, but they’re worth it. The Oval 8 in particular is packed with very dense hairs that deliver the most even foundation application. The brush head is small enough to fit around the corners of the nose, but big enough to spread foundation all over the face in about in a minute. $70 at Sephora Buy

The One That’s A Bargain

Morphe E10 Tapered Concealer Brush As Ashley Weatherford, the Cut’s former senior beauty editor, once wrote: “Listen, all concealer brushes are virtually the same. They are typically small, equipped with synthetic hairs, and have a flat brush head. Morphe’s brush meets all of those requirements, and it’s cheap.” $7 at Morphe Buy

The One That Does Everything

Beauty Blender It’s not technically a brush. But if it acts, smells, and works like a brush even though it doesn’t look like one, doesn’t that qualify? This is the best-friend tool of makeup artists and amateurs, and so popular that it’s inspired numerous dupes (with varying success). Use it wet and dry to blend concealer, foundation, blush, and just about anything else you might be blending. $20 at Sephora Buy

The One That Helps You Color in-Between the Lines

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Brush A sturdy lip brush with sharp angles will help you put lip color only where you want it. The bristles on this brush are firm enough that you get the right amount of control around tricky areas like the Cupid’s bow, but flexible enough to efficiently and evenly paint your lips. $26 at Nordstrom Buy

The One That Makes Highlighting Easy

Fenty Beauty Cheek Hugging Highlight Brush The name says it all: this asymmetrical brush literally hugs your cheeks, making it extremely easy to apply powder highlight regardless of your skill level. The chiseled shape (inspired by the shape of a shark tooth) is also great for highlighting other curved, protruding things on your face, like the bridge of your nose, brow bone, Cupid’s bow, and collar bone. Plus it’s pink. $32 at Sephora Buy

The One That Makes Your Attempt at a Smoky Eye Look Like a Smoky Eye





Sigma Beauty Tapered Blending Brush The key to a good smoky eye is a bunch of blending, and that becomes a million times easier with this fluffy, tapered brush. The soft bristles seamlessly sweep over the colors you’ve already applied, creating smooth transitions between whatever’s on your lid, in your crease, and under your brown bone. $17 at Bloomingdale’s Buy

The One That Chisels Cheekbones

Make Up For Ever 408 Small Paint Brush This brush looks like a real-life paint brush, and that’s a sign that it means business. The short, dense bristles pick up a generous amount of product, making this an excellent choice for anyone looking for medium-to-full coverage. When used with a contour shade, the straight edge will quickly give you the sharp cheeks and jawline you never knew you had. $39 at Sephora Buy

The One That Perfects Any Eye-Shadow Palette

M.A.C 239 Synthetic Eye Shader Brush This soft shadow brush will get you any eye-shadow look your heart desires. Sweep shadow for an even wash of color, press and pat shadow using the flat side to build more color, or use the rounded tip to target shadow along your lash line. $25 at M.A.C Buy

The One That Prevents Crooked Eyeliner

Laura Mercier Flat Eyeliner Brush The tip of this brush is a straight line — all the better for ensuring that your eyeliner doesn’t end up crooked. Dip this into eye shadow or gel eyeliner to stamp on liner at your lash line. Or use it to softly blend your eyeliner deeper into the roots of your lashes, to make them look thicker and darker. Used either way, it will help fix and prevent wobbly liner. $28 at Nordstrom Buy

The One for Good Brows

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Brush 12 Dual-Ended Firm Angled Brush If you want fuller-looking brows, this can help. One end has a delicate, slanted brush that makes it easy to draw sharp, individual hairs. The other holds a fine pronged spoolie that you can brush through brows to blend pigment so that they look natural. $18 at Ulta Buy

The One That Won’t Give You Clown Blush

IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe French Boutique Blush Brush #4 As one reviewer wrote, “If you’re on the fence about this product, jump over it.” IT Cosmetics makes great value brushes which are so soft that you will want to stroke them all over your face as a form of self-soothing. This blush brush gets rave reviews because it’s packed with fluffy bristles and cut at a soft angle to mold perfectly to your cheekbones. It’s perfect for blending and diffusing even the brightest of blushes. (You can also buy a full set for $50). $35 at Macys Buy

The One for Anyone Who Has Small Eyelids or Loves Cut Creases

CHIKUHODOGSN Series GSN-10 Eye Shadow If you’re a real beauty lover, you know that Kumano, Japan, is the Napa of luxury makeup brushes. The town is known for its artisanal production of makeup brushes (there’s even an annual brush festival). Beautylish and Kumano-based brush maker Chikuhodo partnered to make an affordable brush line. This one is a particular stand-out, with reviewers loving how its soft squoval shape makes it easier to blend pigment. The smaller shape ensures that it won’t dwarf those with smaller eyelids and makes it easy to make your cut creases look particularly sharp. $31 at Beautylish Buy

The Luxurious One

SURRATT BEAUTY Artistique Face Brush Yes, this brush is incredibly pricey. But it might be the softest thing you’ve ever felt in your life. Its tapered edges make it perfect for picking up blush or setting powder and pressing it into the grooves around your eyelids and cheeks. (It’s also made in Kumano). It would be a good gift for Mariah Carey, longtime lover of fluffy things who once asked for 20 white kittens for a public performance. $250 at Sephora Buy

The One That Comes in a Set

Chanel Brush Up If you would rather not buy your makeup brushes individually and are looking for a splurge, Chanel also makes a six-piece set. $270 at Chanel Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.