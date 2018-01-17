What to Buy a Man You Love This Valentine’s Day

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts to Buy for a Man You Love

Whether you’ve been dating for three months or three decades, a Valentine’s Day present still says, “I care about you and I know what you like.” And who doesn’t appreciate that feeling? Whether you’re shopping for someone who likes to drink, knows everything about ’80s pop music, or spends all of his free time at the gym, we have the perfect gift below.

$20 and Under

Xcellent Global Whiskey Stones

Yes, they’re gimmicky, but if you haven’t been dating for long, a $10 gimmick is a cute gift.

Anonymouslsm Socks

A gentle (and cozy) way to say “ditch the tube socks.”

David Bowie: The Man Who Fell To Earth

This book about the classic sci-fi movie includes rare photos of David Bowie on set and behind-the-scenes. Perfect for cinephiles, audiophiles, or Bowie-philes.

$40 and Under

Prince And The Revolution Vinyl

Giving a gift to a music lover can be notoriously intimidating. But who can say no to Prince?

Izola 4-in-1 Bar Tool

It’s the Swiss Army Knife of bar tools — perfect for the Eagle Scout who grew up and developed a taste for wine.

Herschel Surplus Bag

The gift that says, “I get it, you’re trendy.”

MiiR Cycling Insulated Water Bottle
This insulated water bottle keeps things hot for 12 hours and cold for 24. Perfect whether he’s heading to spin class or just wants to keep his flat white warm at work.

J.Crew Leather Cardholder
A quality leather gift, under $50. Win win.

Osaka Homemade Pourover Coffeemaker

So much more stylish than a Keurig.

Advanced Mixology Set of Four Copper Mugs

Pair with a nice bottle of vodka and a six-pack of his favorite ginger beer.

$50 and Under

Champion T-Shirt

Maybe he’s normcore, maybe he’s a hypebeast, maybe he doesn’t know what either of those words means. Regardless, he’ll look like he knows how to dress in a Champion T-shirt.

Tom Form Beard Oil

For the dapper man who fancies himself a bit of a maverick.

Native Union Lightning Cable

For the frequent flyer who always needs access to a charger.

Adidas Gym Bag

If his gym bag still smells like his intramural soccer team, this is a nice upgrade.

Everlane Fleece Sweatpants

If you’re opting for a “Netfilx and Chill” Valentine’s Day.

