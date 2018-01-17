What to Buy a Man You Love This Valentine’s Day

The Latest on the Cut

7:48 p.m.

Milk Makeup’s Best-Selling Product Is Getting Even Better

A prime product is coming.

7:21 p.m.

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Won’t Be Fined For Speaking Out About Sexual Abuse

USA Gymnastics said they won’t penalize the athlete for sharing her story.

5:46 p.m.

Talking to Katy Perry at a Star-Studded Fashion Show

Featuring Time’s Up signs and a cameo performance by Sir Paul McCartney.

5:30 p.m.

A Photographer’s Portrait of New England Landscapes

Quiet beauty is artist Tina Barney’s focus in a new gallery show.

4:51 p.m.

This Beauty Company Is Trying to Trademark #MeToo

Would you buy a #MeToo lipstick?

4:37 p.m.

What to Expect From FX’s New Show on the Murder of Versace

From the cast to the costumes.

4:27 p.m.

Maybe Men Will Be Scared for a While

But maybe to fear women is to begin seeing them as people.

4:06 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Says Harvey Weinstein Bullied Her for Refusing to Wear Marchesa

He was upset she wore an Atelier Versace gown to a film premiere.

3:50 p.m.

Kim Kardashian West’s Will Includes a Good Hair Clause

Smooth, frizz-free hair forever.

3:09 p.m.

Eric Trump Says That His Father Only Sees Green

In which the middle Trump son defends the president against claims that he’s racist.

1:56 p.m.

Why Is Clock-Drawing Used in Cognitive Tests, Like the One Trump Took?

How a simple task tests a wide range of abilities.

1:56 p.m.

34 (Unusual, Funny, Artful, Tasteful) Valentines You Can Buy on Amazon

Way better than Hallmark or American Greetings.

1:51 p.m.

How TV Changed Our Definition of ‘Housewife’

As of the last decade, “housewife” has had a double meaning.

1:50 p.m.

Watch the Valentino Menswear Show Livestream

Enjoy!

1:24 p.m.

The Best Takes on the Aziz Ansari Story

Grace’s story complicates the #MeToo movement. That’s a good thing.

1:07 p.m.

Jack Antonoff Says the Lorde Rumors Are ‘Dumb Heteronormative Gossip’

There’s been speculation that they may be dating after his split with Lena Dunham.

12:37 p.m.

James Franco Is Reportedly Calling Old Girlfriends About His Behavior

He’s “trying to get ahead of the story.”

12:10 p.m.

Trump Administration Wants to Help Doctors Discriminate

New proposed regulations would protect health workers who don’t want to treat transgender patients or women seeking abortions.

12:08 p.m.

Today Is Bringing in a Female Executive Producer

Change is coming to the morning show.

11:55 a.m.

Choose What You Pay at Everlane’s Charity Sale

They’re bringing their popular online sale to Brooklyn.