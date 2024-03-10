Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Looks

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

The 2024 Oscars mark the year of big-budget box-office hits like Barbie and Oppenheimer, which means an especially glamorous and star-studded red carpet is upon us. Best-dressed mainstays Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Anya Taylor-Joy arrived fresh off the Dune: Part Two press tour. Emma Stone, Eva Longoria, and Colman Domingo (swoon) also walked the red carpet in looks we loved. And Margot Robbie finally closed her Barbie chapter by opting for a black sequin gown instead of the same bright pink she’s been wearing all awards season.

As the red carpet comes to an end, we rounded up all the looks that were so good (or so bad), we can’t stop talking about them. Keep scrolling to see the best- and worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Oscars, along with the weirdest looks that left us feeling slightly confused.

The Best

Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya in Armani Privé and Bulgari Jewelry

This woman is incapable of serving a bad look, and tonight, she’s right where she belongs: on top of the best-dressed list.

Photo: Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Versace

The actress finally broken free from the shackles of Barbie pink, and that’s worth celebrating.

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Haute Couture and Swarovski Created Diamonds

Head-to-toe polka dot is hard to pull off, but Jennifer Lawrence managed to make it look surprisingly sophisticated. The classic silhouette of her gown offsets the business of the print, and we love the star’s natural glam.

Photo: WireImage

Emma Stone in Custom Louis Vuitton

While some Cut staffers wished Emma Stone would have taken more of a risk (especially since she’s up for Best Actress, one of the most anticipated categories of the night), this strapless jacquard gown is a solid choice and it fits her beautifully. The light mint green feels refreshing, since it’s a color we rarely see on the red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images

Issa Rae in AMI Paris

I can’t say I’m particularly obsessed with this embellished AMI Paris dress — it’s a bit bulky and wide in the shoulder area, plus I’m not a fan of the ruched bodice — but Issa Rae is wearing the hell out if it. And she looks way too good not to make the best-dressed list.

Photo: Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

The actress paid homage to Dior’s 1949 Junon design with this intricate look that took 3,500 hours of embroidery work to come together. (If it looks familiar, that’s because Natalie Portman also wore a re-creation of the iconic gown to the Cannes Film Festival last year.)

Photo: Getty Images

America Ferrera in Versace

This Versace look was so satisfying for those of us who aren’t quite ready to leave Barbie behind. The shape, cut, and color of the dress are exquisite; it has a certain fluidity to it that’s oh-so flattering on our Cut cover queen (even though the necklace is horrible).

Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union in Custom Carolina Herrera and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry

The actress shined in an embellished minidress layered over a matching maxi skirt with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Photo: Getty Images

Rita Moreno in Badgley Mischka

There were a lot of great black dresses at the Oscars this year, but Rita Moreno’s look was a standout, thanks to the opera gloves and voluminous cascading ruffle details. Not to mention the fact that the EGOT winner was absolutely selling it on the red carpet.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang Couture and Chopard Jewelry

Baby V has a baby on board! The actress and host of the 2024 Oscars red carpet preshow kicked off the night with a pregnancy announcement — she arrived in a formfitting, long-sleeved black gown, which showed off her growing bump, and Chopard jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande in Custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry

I know we’re all sick of seeing pink on the red carpet, but I’m a sucker for a huge gown that’s almost too much. Some of my colleagues disagreed, though, with one writer saying that the Giambattista Valli design “looks like a buttercream-frosting accident happened in the piping bag.” And honestly, points were made.

Photo: Getty Images

Eva Longoria in Tamara Ralph

Another anything-but-boring black gown was Eva Longoria’s structural, off-the-shoulder design by Tamara Ralph. From the ultraflattering trumpet silhouette and the scoop neckline to the simple diamond necklace, this look is perfection. No notes!

Photo: Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Custom Louis Vuitton

This man can do no wrong in my eyes, and he looked especially good tonight in an impeccably tailored tux with crystal buttons and wide-leg trousers. His accessories — a matching crystal bow tie and western-inspired Louis Vuitton boots — felt so true to the actor’s fun and fresh personal style. “I wanted to just shine like a diamond,” Colman Domingo told Laverne Cox on the E! News red carpet preshow.

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish in Chanel

Socks on the Oscars red carpet is definitely unconventional. But this Chanel look feels pulled back and polished for a fashion risk-taker like Billie Eilish. And even though we love the singer’s baggy, streetwear-inspired style, this tailored blazer-and-skirt ensemble is a welcomed change.

The Wackiest

Photo: Variety via Getty Images

The Cast of Godzilla Minus One

Hmmm, matching Godzilla-themed shoes are definitely a choice! Some Cut staffers think they’re campy and unconventional — fashion writer Danya Issawi even said she wanted to purchase a pair for herself — others aren’t so sure. Personally, I think the claw-shaped heel would be more successful on a square-toe loafer or sleek stiletto. It’s the Oscars red carpet, after all; is a little formality really too much to ask for?

Photo: Getty Images

Florence Pugh in Del Core and Bulgari Jewelry

Honestly, it’s not horrible. But for one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars who’s at the height of her career, we expect more. This was a missed opportunity for Florence Pugh to have a real red-carpet moment, and we’re mourning what could have been.

Photo: Getty Images

Dwyane Wade in Custom Atelier Versace

Although he couldn’t look truly bad if he tried, Dwyane Wade was slightly outshined by his wife tonight. I wish the lapels on his custom tux were a bit smaller; they look disproportionate in comparison to the teeny-tiny buttons.

Photo: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in Custom Louis Vuitton

Ugh, this one pains me, but leather fabric and this indescribable shade of green simply do not go together. “Elphaba is taking over,” one Cut staffer commented, referring to Erivo’s upcoming role in the highly anticipated film adaption of Wicked.

Photo: Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld in Elie Saab

The glam is lovely — I’m actually feeling inspired to wear my slicked-back bun in a side part tomorrow instead of my usual middle part — but the dress is not. The billowy chiffon looks very dated.

Photo: Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough in Loewe

While we can always appreciate a red-carpet risk, this look would be more appropriate for a daytime event.

Photo: Getty Images

Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli

Hey, I’ll say it: Between Taylor Swift’s look at the Grammy’s a few weeks ago and now this, Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli deserves better.

