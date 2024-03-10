Whether or not you’re a movie buff, cinema’s biggest night is where you’ll want to look for some of the best fashion moments of the year, and the 2024 Oscars is sure to be something extra special. This year, we’re celebrating Barbenheimer, the instrumental version of “P.I.M.P.” from Anatomy of a Fall, Julianne Moore talking with a lisp in May December, every single wacky outfit Emma Stone wore in Poor Things, and so much more. Tonight, the annual commemoration continues with our favorite stars showing off their best dresses and looks on the red carpet. Below, find everything you need to know about Hollywood’s most fashionable night.

When and where can I watch the Oscars red carpet?

Now! You can watch on E! or ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, or FuboTV (which offer free trials).

Who should I look out for on the Oscars red carpet?

We’re expecting a big finale for the Margot Robbie’s Barbie press train, but could also see some pink nods from America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, and Greta Gerwig. Greta Lee will serve a look, probably in Loewe, and Colman Domingo will definitely be looking dapper. Other notable nominees and presenters include Zendaya, Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, and Anya Taylor-Joy.