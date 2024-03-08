Everything to Know About the 2024 Oscars

Photo: Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

After what has felt like an extra long awards season, the final event of the movie year is officially here: Grab your popcorn, pull out your Barbenheimer gear, and get comfy on the couch because it’s time for the 2024 Oscars! Just like last year, Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting. But this time around, they’ve decided to ditch the dirty beige carpet and stick with tradition by going back to red. No matter if you watched only two or powered through all ten of the Best Picture nominees (I’m at nine because I refuse to sit through Maestro. Sorry, Bradley Cooper) the evening is sure to be exciting. Below, everything else you need to know ahead of the big show.

What time are the 2024 Oscars?

Earlier than usual! So if you’re someone who prefers to be in bed by 11 p.m. at the latest, the good news is that the Oscars gods are on your side. This year, the award ceremony is taking place a whole hour (!) earlier than usual and will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Where can I watch the 2024 Oscars?

They’ll be airing live on ABC, but you can also watch online at abc.com or on any streamer with a live TV option, such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, or FuboTV. You do need some sort of live television plan to watch though, so send out those “Hey how are you?” texts to your cable plugs ASAP today. You don’t want to seem too desperate.

What time is the 2024 Oscars red carpet?

I know what you’re thinking: “But what about the clothes?” Like last year E! will be covering the red carpet starting at 4 p.m. ET with host Laverne Cox. And starting 30 minutes prior to the show, Vanessa Hudgens will host ABC’s pre-show called The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 96.

Who is nominated for an Oscar this year?

The movies with the most nominations this year include Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie. You can expect a number of cast members from those films to be in attendance, along with individually nominated actors and actresses like Emma Stone, America Ferrera, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan, Danielle Brooks, Cillian Murphy, Colman Domingo, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Greta Gerwig was not nominated (boo), but she should be there, along with her fellow directors Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, Justine Triet, Martin Scorsese, and hopefully his daughter Francesca. Plus Billie Eilish and Jon Batiste will be there as nominees for Best Original Song.

Who else is going to be at the 2024 Oscars?

Aside from the nominees, cast, and crew, the presenters this year are especially stacked: Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Ke Huy Quan, Cynthia Erivo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lupita Nyong’o, Ramy Youssef, and Steven Spielberg, to name a few.

And who was snubbed?

The question of the night and maybe my favorite topic? Todd Haynes’s May December was almost entirely shut out, with no nominations for Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, or one of my favorite performers of the year, Charles Melton. Another snub that left Ryan Gosling and everyone else up in arms? Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for Barbie. And while the race for Best Actress is especially tight, I’m particularly heartbroken that Greta Lee was not included. Plus no accolades for All of Us Strangers, The Iron Claw, Passages, Priscilla, or Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, which were all among the acclaimed movies released last year.

What’s inside the Oscars goodie bags this year?

Whether they win the Academy Award or not, nominees get to take home an “Everyone Wins” goodie bag worth six figures at the end of the night. The contents of the bag vary each year, but they are always extravagant. Some notable things in the 2024 gift bag are a seven-day wellness retreat, a trip to a private villa in the Swiss Alps, skin-care products from Miage, a portable blender, an at-home sleep consultation, gourmet popcorn, and a private session with a mentalist.

