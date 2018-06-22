The Best Makeup Bags, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Whether you subscribe to the no-makeup makeup look, and use little more than concealer and some Boy Brow, or the yes-to-makeup look, and own an arsenal of products, everyone needs a way to keep their beauty regimen, well, regimented. Unlike a travel makeup bag or dopp kit, which travels with you only on vacations, makeup bags stay put on bathroom counters, occasionally getting tossed into a gym bag.

To find the best ones — the ones designed to hold all manner of brushes, compacts, and bottles, and stay clean in the face of spills and lost caps — we tracked down some notable makeup artists to find out about their preferred storage techniques. From a Prada pouch — recommended by Daniel Martin, who did Meghan Markle’s makeup on her wedding day — to a $15 Monda Studio pick from Gigi Hadid’s go-to artist, here are recommendations in a range of styles, sizes, and price points.

Best makeup pouches

$9, Amazon Monda Studio Handy Clear Bag Erin Parsons, who has worked closely with Gigi Hadid, recommends transparent bags like this one from Monda Studio. “Because it’s clear, you’ll be able to find the products you need quickly,” she says. Good point. $9 at Amazon Buy $9 at Amazon Buy

$18, Urban Decay Walk of Shame Bag Makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor has uncovered the perfect vegan bag. “They’re beautiful and just big enough to hold your most important products,” says Sotomayor of the Urban Decay pouch. It has black-and-white floral pattern across the plastic front for a stylish touch but is still transparent enough to see your products inside. $18 at Urban Decay Buy

Photo: LEGARSE $35, Revolve House of Harlow x Urban Decay Makeup Bag For another Urban Decay bag, we also like this screen-printed simple one from a collaboration with House of Harlow. $35 at Revolve Buy

$38, Nordstrom Stephanie Johnson Miami Jumbo Zip Cosmetics Case Yet another transparent option we like: this tropical water-resistant PVC single-compartment bag. This one still lets you see all your makeup tubs and compacts, but comes with a dose of color. Also comes in an aqua-blue, a bright pink, and an opalescent shimmery finish. $38 at Nordstrom Buy

$430, Matches Fashion Prada Leather-Trimmed Nylon Washbag “I’ve had my Prada pouch for years, and they withstand the test of time. Chic and classic,” says Daniel Martin, who did the makeup for the duchess of Sussex, née Meghan Markle, on her wedding day. The leather trim adds a refined touch, but the workhorse material here must be the Prada nylon. $430 at Matches Fashion Buy

$50, Nordstrom Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetics Pouch And if $420 for a makeup bag sounds psychotic, this Rebecca Minkoff nylon pouch is a good dupe for the Prada. $50 at Nordstrom Buy

Photo: ANDREW STILES 310-883-5888/ANDREWSTILES.COM $90, Reed Clarke Reed Clarke x Lorna Nixon Makeup Bag This makeup bag has a Dusen Dusen–like print on it and contains a neat trick: “It has a plexiglass smoked gold mirror on the bottom,” says makeup artist Fiona Stiles, “to add a bit of light while you’re digging around for your favorite lipstick.” $90 at Reed Clarke Buy

$7, Spring Mango Printed Vinyl Cosmetic Bag What’s not to love about these vinyl bananas? $7 at Spring Buy

Best freestanding makeup bags

$22, Target Sonia Kashuk Triple Zip Train Case Makeup Bag Sonia Kashuk makes reliably good and affordable bags in all manner of bright and colorful prints, and Dana Delaney, the makeup artist responsible for Solange’s celestial look at the Met Gala, likes this one for the three compartments that keep tools and products separate. “Perfect for traveling,” Delaney says. $22 at Target Buy

$160, Bobbi Brown Bobbi Brown Beauty Case “I love this beautiful case,” says Sotomayor of this limited-edition Bobbi Brown kit with two separate levels. “Made of luxury faux-leather materials, it separates products to keep everything organized — if you’re traveling with it, you’ll arrive at your destination with a proper makeup station.” $160 at Bobbi Brown Buy

$30, Spring Bobbi Brown Cosmetic Bag And a much simpler option — this one is technically for the no-makeup-makeup crowd — from Bobbi Brown’s line of cosmetic bags. $30 at Spring Buy

$31, Amazon Muji Nylon Pouch “I personally love the Muji Nylon Makeup Pouches,” says Georgi Sandev, makeup artist. “They fit a lot and the size seems just perfect for almost everything. Grab a couple and you’re good to go.” This case also has a mesh pocket under the flap, perfect for keeping smaller products safe from getting lost. $31 at Amazon Buy $31 at Amazon Buy

$13, Spring Mango Striped Cosmetic Bag Like a couch at your grandma’s Floridian beach house: this striped plastic-wrapped zipper bag will make any makeup spills a cinch to clean. $13 at Spring Buy

Best makeup bags for makeup obsessives

$96, Beauty Bay MyKitCo. My Travel Buddy This traveling case was actually designed by a makeup artist, and accommodates all kinds of particular needs: “It has two large mesh compartments that I usually use for face products like skin care or any larger items,” says Delaney. “There are also two clear removable vinyl bags that I use for eyes, cheeks, lips. And it fits in the overhead, so I don’t have to worry about it getting lost or stolen.” $96 at Beauty Bay Buy

$125, Sephora Makeup for Ever Professional Bag The Professional Bag from Make Up for Ever is the briefcase of the beauty world. “It’s compact and has the perfect amount of makeup compartments inside to stay organized,” says Ashley K Holm, who frequently works with Ariana Grande, as well as members of the Kardashian clan. It can be carried cross-body or by top handles and has removable mesh pouches. $125 at Sephora Buy

$28, Amazon Professional Makeup Train Case $28 (was $60, now 53% off) This train case from Amazon can be worn as a messenger bag, and features three separate layers for ultimate organization. “I absolutely love it for storing my personal cosmetic products,” says Parsons. “It has amazing organizational compartments and is extremely affordable.” It is also super lightweight and easy to transport with a strap that can be fixed to a suitcase handle. $28 at Amazon Buy $28 at Amazon Buy

Best sporty makeup bags

$40, eBags Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Tech Sac Set “I carry so much stuff for a living that I do my best to carry as little as possible when I travel,” says Stiles, who swears by her Eagle Creek bags. They are durable, affordable, and come in different sizes for your varying needs. Plus, each pouch has a clip so they are perfect for those prone to losing things. $40 at eBags Buy

$41, Amazon Eagle Creek Pack-It Cube Set There’s also a wide range of Eagle Creek kits available on Amazon, including this set of four — perfect for getting a dopp kit and a makeup bag all at once — that comes in a range of colors beyond this basic black. $41 at Amazon Buy $41 at Amazon Buy

$11, Amazon Five Star Stand N Store Pencil Pouch And last, from Sandev, a recommendation to just go with a middle school throw back: the Five Star Stand ‘n’ Store Pencil Pouch. “They are absolutely perfect for all of your cosmetic pencils, makeup brushes, mascaras, sponges, and puffs, come in a variety of colors, and are really easy on the budget.” $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, ultraflattering pants, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

