24 Cheap Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Yes, your mom deserves the world and everything she wants. Failing that, she deserves a thoughtful gift at a reasonable price, because she just wants her kids to be fiscally responsible, even when showering her with presents. If you’re looking to be indulgent without spending too much, we’ve rounded up 24 options under $80 dollars that you and your mom will love.

For the Mom Who Wants to Be Jazzy

For the Eco-Conscious Mom

$35, H&M Anna Glover X H&M Patterned Lyocell Blouse You can never have too many pretty blouses, and this one is made out of sustainable fabric. $35 at H&M Buy

For the Mom Who’s Always Chilly

$40, Nordstrom Kennebunk Home Plush Throw Not only is it remarkably cozy, but if she throws it over a chair or a plush bed, it’ll give her home that decor catalogue vibe. $40 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Mom Who Likes Accessories

$50, Amazon Amazon Diamond Locket Necklace Just because you can’t afford to get her a fancy diamond necklace doesn’t mean you can’t get her something nice. This gold oval pendant has a tiny diamond in the center, holds two photos, and still costs under $75. $50 at Amazon Buy $50 at Amazon Buy

For the No-Makeup Makeup Mom

$50, Barneys Kjaer Weis The Lip Balm Elevate the drugstore lip balm buried at the bottom of your mom’s handbag with a fancy petroleum-free formula. And make sure she keeps the case when she’s done — it’s refillable. $50 at Barneys Buy

For the ‘Bag Lady’ Mom

For the Mom Who’s Going on Vacation

$80, Nordstrom Sam Edelman Sandals Having looks for vacation is almost as much as fun as going on vacation itself. She’ll be ready for the photos in these cute woven sandals. $80 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Mom Who Likes Facials

$40, CAP Beauty May Lindstrom The Facial Treatment Bowl Don’t force mom to mix her mud mask in a kitchen bowl. Get her one specifically meant for skin care and decorated in 24k gold. $40 at CAP Beauty Buy

For the Mom Who’s Always Throwing Dinner Parties

$32, The Line Souda Gold Fin Trivet This beautiful trivet will save her the hassle of transferring everything from the hot pot to a serving dish. $32 at The Line Buy

For the Mom Who Loves a Hot Toddy

$15, Saks Fifth Avenue Le Creuset 12 oz. Mug Get her a mug she can keep all to herself. Not only is it pretty, but it’s scratch- and stain-resistant. $15 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Greenery

$60, Via Citrus Calamondin Fruit There are plenty of plants you can buy her, but does she have a Calamondin? Probably not. It’s a hybrid fruit — half mandarin, half kumquat — that’s great for baked goods, jams, and cocktails. $60 at Via Citrus Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Fancy Cookware

$38, Amazon Thirteen Chefs Tramanto Olive Wood Cooking Utensil Set Ninety-three percent of reviewers gave this set five stars, with several noting that it looks like a piece of art. $38 at Amazon Buy $38 at Amazon Buy

For the Cat-Eye Mom

$39, Sephora Marc Jacobs The Blacquer Eye Set Makeup artists used the mascara, pencil liner, and gel liner in this kit to create this season’s dramatic cat eye at Marc Jacobs. Of course, your mom might go for a more subtle look, but she’ll appreciate the sleek silver case. $39 at Sephora Buy

For the Mom Who Always Has Nice Nails

$60, Nordstrom Christian Louboutin Loubitag Nail Collection Two bright shades that are perfect for spring. $60 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Mom Who Loves to Throw Shade

$30, Topshop Topshop Straw Hat A beach hat that looks a lot more expensive than it is, and goes with everything she owns. $30 at Topshop Buy

For the Mom Who Needs a New Carryall

For the Sweet Mom

$40, Sephora Lancome Le Petit Macaron Rosy Glow Blush & Blender Duo How charming is this? Both the blush and the sponge are shaped like the dainty French cookie. $40 at Sephora Buy

For the Mom Who Has Everything

$22, Kenneth Cole Kenneth Cole Earrings A fresh pair of earrings can make an old outfit feel brand new. $22 at Kenneth Cole Buy

For the Mom Who Likes Ceramics

$25, Nordstrom Anthro Mimira Platter A pretty platter to add an elegant touch to any table. $25 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Mom Who Is Desperate for Summer

$40, Nordstrom Birkenstock Arizona Slides It’s too early to wear them now, but don’t they give you hope for warmer days? $40 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Mom Who Likes to Treat Herself

For the Tea-Obsessed Mom

$70, The Line Broste Copenhagen Esrum Teapot Make her daily cup of tea feel a little more special. $70 at The Line Buy

For the Mom on-the-Go

$40, LuMee LuMee Power Charger Never search for a wall outlet again. $40 at LuMee Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Jake Gyllenhaal

$71, Sephora Calvin Klein Eternity As soon as Jake Gyllenhaal appeared in his first ad for Eternity, the internet dubbed him a “hot dad.” Which makes this an apt gift for the ultimate “hot mom.” $71 at Sephora Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿