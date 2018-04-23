24 Cheap Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Yes, your mom deserves the world and everything she wants. Failing that, she deserves a thoughtful gift at a reasonable price, because she just wants her kids to be fiscally responsible, even when showering her with presents. If you’re looking to be indulgent without spending too much, we’ve rounded up 24 options under $80 dollars that you and your mom will love.

For the Mom Who Wants to Be Jazzy

Acrylic Striped Clutch
$30, Amazon

This bright mod clutch will add some fun color to her wardrobe.

$30 at Amazon
Buy

For the Eco-Conscious Mom

Anna Glover X H&M Patterned Lyocell Blouse
$35, H&M

You can never have too many pretty blouses, and this one is made out of sustainable fabric.

$35 at H&M
Buy

For the Mom Who’s Always Chilly

Kennebunk Home Plush Throw
$40, Nordstrom

Not only is it remarkably cozy, but if she throws it over a chair or a plush bed, it’ll give her home that decor catalogue vibe.

$40 at Nordstrom
Buy

For the Mom Who Likes Accessories

Amazon Diamond Locket Necklace
$50, Amazon

Just because you can’t afford to get her a fancy diamond necklace doesn’t mean you can’t get her something nice. This gold oval pendant has a tiny diamond in the center, holds two photos, and still costs under $75.

$50 at Amazon
Buy

For the No-Makeup Makeup Mom

Kjaer Weis
$50, Barneys

Elevate the drugstore lip balm buried at the bottom of your mom’s handbag with a fancy petroleum-free formula. And make sure she keeps the case when she’s done — it’s refillable.

$50 at Barneys
Buy

For the ‘Bag Lady’ Mom

Tapp Collections Top Purse Hanger
$10, Amazon

Like the saying goes, “A purse on the floor is money out the door.”

$10 at Amazon
Buy

For the Mom Who’s Going on Vacation

Sam Edelman Sandals
$80, Nordstrom

Having looks for vacation is almost as much as fun as going on vacation itself. She’ll be ready for the photos in these cute woven sandals.

$80 at Nordstrom
Buy

For the Mom Who Likes Facials

May Lindstrom mask bowl
May Lindstrom The Facial Treatment Bowl
$40, CAP Beauty

Don’t force mom to mix her mud mask in a kitchen bowl. Get her one specifically meant for skin care and decorated in 24k gold.

$40 at CAP Beauty
Buy

For the Mom Who’s Always Throwing Dinner Parties

Souda Gold Fin Trivet
$32, The Line

This beautiful trivet will save her the hassle of transferring everything from the hot pot to a serving dish.

$32 at The Line
Buy

For the Mom Who Loves a Hot Toddy

Le Creuset 12 oz. Mug
$15, Saks Fifth Avenue

Get her a mug she can keep all to herself. Not only is it pretty, but it’s scratch- and stain-resistant.

$15 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Greenery

Calamondin Fruit
$60, Via Citrus

There are plenty of plants you can buy her, but does she have a Calamondin? Probably not. It’s a hybrid fruit — half mandarin, half kumquat — that’s great for baked goods, jams, and cocktails.

$60 at Via Citrus
Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Fancy Cookware

Thirteen Chefs Tramanto Olive Wood Cooking Utensil Set
$38, Amazon

Ninety-three percent of reviewers gave this set five stars, with several noting that it looks like a piece of art.

$38 at Amazon
Buy

For the Cat-Eye Mom

Marc Jacobs eyeliner set
Marc Jacobs The Blacquer Eye Set
$39, Sephora

Makeup artists used the mascara, pencil liner, and gel liner in this kit to create this season’s dramatic cat eye at Marc Jacobs. Of course, your mom might go for a more subtle look, but she’ll appreciate the sleek silver case.

$39 at Sephora
Buy

For the Mom Who Always Has Nice Nails

Christian Louboutin nail polish set
$60, Nordstrom

Two bright shades that are perfect for spring.

$60 at Nordstrom
Buy

For the Mom Who Loves to Throw Shade

Topshop Straw Hat
$30, Topshop

A beach hat that looks a lot more expensive than it is, and goes with everything she owns.

$30 at Topshop
Buy

For the Mom Who Needs a New Carryall

Copi Bucket Bag
$29, Amazon

Like Mansur Gavriel, but only $30 on Amazon.

$29 at Amazon
Buy

For the Sweet Mom

Lancome Le Teint blush
$40, Sephora

How charming is this? Both the blush and the sponge are shaped like the dainty French cookie.

$40 at Sephora
Buy

For the Mom Who Has Everything

Kenneth Cole Earrings
$22, Kenneth Cole

A fresh pair of earrings can make an old outfit feel brand new.

$22 at Kenneth Cole
Buy

For the Mom Who Likes Ceramics

Anthro Mimira Platter
$25, Nordstrom

A pretty platter to add an elegant touch to any table.

$25 at Nordstrom
Buy

For the Mom Who Is Desperate for Summer

Birkenstock Arizona Slides
$40, Nordstrom

It’s too early to wear them now, but don’t they give you hope for warmer days?

$40 at Nordstrom
Buy

For the Mom Who Likes to Treat Herself

Jade Roller Slimming Massager
$9, Amazon

Though this jade roller is only $9, it’s a self-care must-have.

$9 at Amazon
Buy

For the Tea-Obsessed Mom

Broste Copenhagen Esrum Teapot
$70, The Line

Make her daily cup of tea feel a little more special.

$70 at The Line
Buy

For the Mom on-the-Go

LuMee Power Charger
$40, LuMee

Never search for a wall outlet again.

$40 at LuMee
Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Jake Gyllenhaal

Calvin Klein Eternity
$71, Sephora

As soon as Jake Gyllenhaal appeared in his first ad for Eternity, the internet dubbed him a “hot dad.” Which makes this an apt gift for the ultimate “hot mom.”

$71 at Sephora
Buy

