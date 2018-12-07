25 Cult Classic Skin-Care Products You Need to Know

The new old news is that everyone is into skin care. But going back to Cleopatra, who allegedly used to take milk baths for the lactic acid benefits, for centuries people have been using products to achieve moisturized, clear skin. The Cut pored over Reddit, Amazon, and Sephora and talked to dermatologists to compile a list of the 25 most classic skin-care products of all time. Since this is a list of classics, a few more recent favorites like Tatcha, Drunk Elephants, and Vintner’s Daughter aren’t on the list. Read on for the sunscreen loved by literally everyone, the “Jesus in a bottle” skin-care product, and more.

SK-II

$99, Dermstore SKII Facial Treatment Essence (2.5 oz.) Created in the 1980s, this is one of the most famous “essences” of all time. The origin story is mythical: Allegedly, scientists discovered sake-making monks with unusually youthful hands and bottled the ingredient (called Pitera) that was making their skin so smooth. According to the brand, a bottle is sold every 22 seconds. $99 at Dermstore Buy

La Mer

Elta MD

$33, Dermstore EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (1.7 oz.) When you ask a celebrity or a dermatologist to recommend a sunscreen, this is perhaps the most common answer. Dr. Patricia Wexler says of it, “Everybody loves it. I never had a patient who didn’t like it.” $33 at Dermstore Buy

CeraVe

$14, Dermstore CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion (12 oz.) There are multiple threads on Reddit devoted to how great this brand and moisturizer are for acneic and dry skin. As one Reddit user explained, it works really well because it’s fragrance-free, and the lipids in it are great for barrier repair. Basically put, it’s simple and it works. $14 at Dermstore Buy

CE Ferulic

$166, Dermstore SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic (1 oz.) Dr. Wexler says of this the classic anti-aging product. “It works and it’s really great for photodamage.” It’s also one of the best antioxidant serums, with a famous smell often equated with hot dog water or meat sweats. $166 at Dermstore Buy

Aquaphor

Mario Badescu Lotion

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit

$10, Amazon Neutrogena Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit (6 oz.) It’s highly likely that this was in your Top Shelf before you even knew Top Shelf was a thing. One of Neutrogena’s best-selling products of all time, it’s also one of the rare drugstore cleansers that contains a solid amount of salicylic acid, according to Dr. Joshua Zeichner. $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Amazon Buy

Shiseido Eudermine

Clinique Dramatically Different

$31, Amazon Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion (4.2 oz.) In 1968, Vogue ran a article asking whether good skin could be obtained through skin care. Evelyn Lauder, dermatologist Norman Orentreich, and Vogue editor Carol Phillips were so inspired by the piece that they launched Clinique. It’s now the No. 1 moisturizer brand in the U.S., due in large part to this yellow lotion (the first and only one of this shade). In 2017, one bottle was sold every 15 seconds. $31 at Amazon Buy $31 at Amazon Buy

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair

$92, Amazon Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II (1.7 oz.) If you’ve ever wondered, “Do I need a night serum?” while walking through an airport, it’s most likely due to this product from Estée Lauder. A duty-free favorite, it’s been one of the brand’s most popular products since its launch in 1982. Celebrities like Martha Hunt praise it for feeling like a drink for your skin. More than ten bottles are sold every minute around the world. $92 at Amazon Buy $92 at Amazon Buy

Fresh Beauty Soy Cleanser

$48, Amazon Fresh Cleanser Soy Face Cleanser for Women (5.1 oz.) This is one of the first skin-care products created by the founders of Fresh, Alina Roytberg and Lev Glassman. Created in 1999, it was quickly lauded as being a gentle, effective cleanser that doesn’t strip skin. Redditors widely praise it as a fancier version of Cetaphil. $48 at Amazon Buy $48 at Amazon Buy

Dove Beauty Bar

$7, Amazon Dove Beauty Bar White (4 oz.) This white, slightly oblong-shaped soap is one of the most recognizable bar soaps of all time. Sixty of these are sold every second. Created in 1957, it’s endured as a classic because it cleans without making skin feel dry or crackly. $7 at Amazon Buy $7 at Amazon Buy

Good Genes

$158, Dermstore Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (1.7 oz.) A newer addition to the list, this acid serum has proved itself to be a classic after appearing on the Sephora skin care best-seller list over and over again. It’s made of lactic acid, one of the gentlest yet effective face acids for your skin, and users on Twitter and Reddit alike enthuse over how it smooths and brightens your skin. $158 at Dermstore Buy

Embryolisse

Dennis Gross Peel Pad

$88, Dermstore Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 count) Peels sound terrifying, but people return to these peel pads again and again after discovering that with the right dosage of face acids, “peeled” skin actually means glowy skin. This pads gently exfoliate dead skin cells more quickly and effectively than an exfoliator with grains, giving you super soft, “I can’t stop touching my face” skin. $88 at Dermstore Buy

Lancôme Nutrix

$59, Nordstrom Lancôme Nutrix Soothing Treatment Cream (1.9 oz.) This was the first skin-care product ever created by the brand way back in 1936. Its creamy texture was praised as a cure-all for the skin. Due to popular demand, it was brought back a few years ago after being discontinued. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

P50

Vaseline

$16, Amazon Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Unscented Healing Moisture Lotion Pack of 2 (20.3 oz. each) $16 (was $18, now 10% off) The original beauty product, it was patented in 1872 and works by preventing moisture from leaving the skin. As. Dr. Zeichner explains, “it’s a tried-and-true product that forms a seal over the skin to hydrate and protect it.” $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

Cetaphil

$9, Amazon Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Normal to Oily Skin (16 oz.) $9 (was $15, now 39% off) Cetaphil is basically the Sesame Street of cleansers. It’s earned a reputation from dermatologists for being safe and gentle, regardless of whether you have a breakout, sun burn, or weird allergic reaction on your skin. $9 at Amazon Buy $9 at Amazon Buy

Kiehls Ultra Facial Cream

$30, Blue Mercury Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream (1.7 oz.) Mountaineer Robert Anderson tested the efficacy of this moisturizer on a Greenland expedition in which he and other climbers scaled the island’s peaks. The verdict: It performs even on the iciest of mountains. Now, it’s Kiehls best-selling product of all time. $30 at Blue Mercury Buy

Mint Julep Queen Helene

Sea Breeze Clean Astringent

$5, Amazon Sea Breeze Fresh-Clean Astringent, Sensitive Skin (10 oz.) This is another one of those rare old-school beauty products that’s hugely popular on Amazon. Martin loves using this to prep and gently tone and clean the skin before applying makeup. $5 at Amazon Buy $5 at Amazon Buy

Olay Moisturizing Lotion

Stridex

$7, Amazon Stridex Daily Care Acne Pads with Salicylic Acid, Sensitive with Aloe (90 count) This is a holy grail product for many people with acne. You might recognize it from your TRL: Total Request Live years, but these days, adults on Reddit are constantly posting about how effective it is on cysts and whiteheads (thanks to a strong dose of salicylic acid.) Plus, it’s under $10. $7 at Amazon Buy $7 at Amazon Buy

