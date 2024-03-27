A 16-Year-Old Girl Dies While Walking on the G-Train Tracks

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A 16-year-old girl was fatally struck by a southbound G train near the Fourth Avenue–9th Street subway station in Park Slope, Gothamist reports. Police said the train’s operator saw her walking along the tracks inside a subway tunnel before she was hit around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Gothamist, NYPD officials said while it was unclear what she was doing there or whom she was with, no foul play was suspected.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the girl had not been publicly identified. Her death was the fourth subway fatality in a 24-hour period. Two other people were found dead in apparent suicides, according to an MTA spokesperson: On Tuesday morning, a man was hit by a train at Manhattan’s 42nd Street–Bryant Park/Fifth Avenue station; around 2 p.m. the same day, someone was killed at the Beverley Road Q station in Flatbush. These deaths followed a fatal subway shoving at the 125th Street 4/5/6 station in East Harlem on Monday night.

According to a 2023 study of subway-related deaths, about half of train fatalities are suicides. Last year, the MTA reported a rise in subway fatalities with a total of 88 deaths in 2022. The report attributed the increase to the popularity of subway surfing as well as a rise in track-trespassing incidents.