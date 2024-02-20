Adele Says She Didn’t Get Lip Filler. She Was Just Pouting.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

You know that meme of Adele? Not the bantu-knots one. The one where she’s sitting courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star game, alone and avoiding the camera’s gaze? It’s usually accompanied by text that’s like “Me ignoring the bill because I know how much money he makes.” Well, Adele has seen it, and at her Las Vegas show on Saturday, she took some time to explain why she looks like she “doesn’t give a flying fuck.”

“I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous,” the singer said. “I know sitting courtside at a basketball game you’re asking for it, whatever.” It turns out Adele was just being a good girlfriend. Her longtime boyfriend, sports manager Rich Paul, was busy hobnobbing. “Rich was working the room and, you know, talking to other players and people. I was fine. I didn’t mind. I was just there on my own looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you.”

As she was scouting for MJ, Adele says the camera crew approached her twice and asked if they could film her. She declined, telling the audience that this happened right after she had initially canceled her Vegas residency, yet they came back and filmed her anyway. Since the game was televised, the clip went almost immediately viral with many people commenting on Adele’s pout.

“The reason my lips look like I had filler,” Adele explained, “was because I was sulking because I was like, ‘These motherfuckers have come back and are filming me against my will.’” She added that she was “very annoyed” at the time, but she does understand that her face is “very memeable.” There’s some advice for everyone thinking about getting filler: Have you tried getting really annoyed instead? It did wonders for Adele’s pout.