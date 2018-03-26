Air Max Day Is a Great Excuse to Buy Cool New Sneakers

Whether we’re talking about National Puppy Day (last Friday), National Waffle Day (yesterday), or Spanish Paella Day (tomorrow), fake holidays abound. And if sneakerheads had to choose a favorite, Nike’s Air Max Day would rank high on the list. Every year on March 26, the brand celebrates the anniversary of the release of the Air Max 1 by dropping plenty of limited-edition sneakers.
This year, the hottest ticket is the Air Max 1/97 VF Sean Wotherspoon. Named after the sneakerhead who won Nike’s 2017 “RevolutionAir” design contest, it’s a retro-tinged pair in shades of yellow, green, and pink which is already going for hundreds on Stadium Goods. But even if you aren’t willing to drop close to $1,000 on footwear, there are plenty of other cool sneakers to buy today. Scroll ahead to shop some of our favorites.
If You’re Feeling Nostalgic
The colorful accents give this a ’90s vibe.
If You Want Something Pretty
Pale pink mixed with velvet make this the perfect sneaker to wear with spring dresses.
If You Want a Drop (But Don’t Want to Fight the Crowds)
While it’s not as hyped as other releases, this neon sneaker with the exaggerated air bubble heel is a timely buy for fans.
If Your Wardrobe Is All Black
You’ll want to add this into the rotation.
Because the Ugly Sneaker Is a Trend
These are clunky, white, and very much in line with the dad-shoe trend happening right now.
If You’re Hesitant About Ugly Sneakers
A sleek black-and-white color scheme makes this less cumbersome looking but it’s definitely chunky enough to be on-trend.
If You Want Something Custom
Tweak the swoosh, sole, or any other part to make your own sneaker. Or just go for the striking all red option.
If You Don’t Want to Fight for the Limited-Edition Drop
This has that same ’70s, vintage-tinged feeling.
The One Everyone Wants
The Air Max 1/97 VF Sean Wotherspoon is nearly impossible to get your hands on. Should you want to test your luck, Need Supply is holding a raffle to buy them. Otherwise, if you really want them, there’s always Stadium Goods.
