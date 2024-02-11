Just Another Sunday Night For Blue Ivy

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is one of the most celeb-studded events of the year, but it’s hard to upstage the sideline cuteness of Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6, were photographed on the field at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII with their dad, Jay-Z, on Sunday.

A Blue Ivy spotting has turned into a something of a Super Bowl-staple, given our favorite nepo baby loves to deliver the same on field pose each year she attends. Rumi, meanwhile, was pictured wearing a Givenchy bomber.

As for other celebrities who convened to watch the 49ers-Chiefs matchup, aside from the suite Travis Kelce reportedly bought for Taylor Swift and all her friends (Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and more), Paul Rudd and son Jack Sullivan Rudd were also on the field during pregame, as were Keegan-Michael Key and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Post Malone was in the building Sunday night to perform a rather tender rendition of “God Bless America;” Andra Day and Reba McEntire also gave vocal performances before kickoff, while Kaskade DJed.

Elsewhere in the stadium: Elon Musk looking on in black aviator shades (very mysterious!), Jimmy Kimmel, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Christian McCaffrey’s fiancé Olivia Culpo, skiing Olympian Lindsey Vonn, Luke Combs, LeBron James, and more.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.