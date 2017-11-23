8 Beauty Products Under $30 to Buy on Ulta Right Now

Just around the time Grandpa takes a nap is when ulta.com’s Black Friday beauty bonanza starts. Starting at 6 p.m. online and at varying times in stores on Thanksgiving, the brand is doing a series of Black Friday Beauty Busters. We got a sneak peek at the list and here are our picks for the best beauty deals under $25. Read on for a creamy lip pencil, a reliable curling iron, and a magical brow pencil that works for all skin tones.

A Flattering Lip Pencil

Look-at-Me Highlighter

Even Cate Blanchett Uses This

A Curling Iron That Won’t Quit

Super-Soft Brushes for Your Cheeks

Gigi Hadid’s Palette

A Dreamy Perfume

It smells like laying in the grass on a blanket while staring at fluffy clouds. Give it to a teen to expand her taste beyond Bath & Body Works. Original Price: $67 Buy MARC JACOBS Daisy Dream Gift Set Sale Price: $29 (57 percent off) for Black Friday , Ulta

To Protect Your Pricey Haircolor

Black Friday is a good time to stock up on beauty workhorses, like this Redken shampoo, specifically made for color-treated hair. Made without sulfates, this shampoo is specially formulated to ensure that your hair stays soft and that your color doesn’t go brassy or wash down the drain. Original Price: $16 Buy REDKEN Color Extend Shampoo Sale Price: $10 (48 percent off) for Black Friday , Ulta

A Magic Brow Pencil

This is IT Cosmetics’ best-selling product. It’s got such staying power that you actually need makeup remover to take it off at the end of the day. Apart from being creamy, easy to blend, and fine enough to draw individual hairs, the most special thing about this pencil is that the shade suits literally everyone. Depending on how hard you press the pencil down, it ranges from blonde to dark brunette. It has almost 2,000 4.5 star reviews. Original Price: $24 Buy IT COSMETICS Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil Sale Price: $12 (50 percent off) for Black Friday , Ulta

